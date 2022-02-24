FORT DEFIANCE — It was a moment 19 years in the making.
Fort Defiance had one goal coming into Thursday’s Region 3C girls basketball semifinal clash against Charlottesville — win, and the Indians are into their first state tournament since 2003.
In the first half, it was close. In the second half, the fourth-seeded Black Knights learned why Fort Defiance was the No. 1 seed as it rattled off 24 unanswered points in the third quarter to knock off Charlottesville 82-60 in front of a packed house at Don Landes Gymnasium.
“We were led by our seniors,” Fort Defiance coach Mike Gale said. “I’m just proud of them and excited for them and we’re just excited to keep playing ball.”
The Indians were smiling ear to ear on the bench as the fourth quarter ticked away. Senior guard Kiersten “Kirby” Ransome’s feet jumped up and down as she hugged fellow senior forward Lillian Berry. After four years of playing together on the varsity level, the two finally get their chance to win a state championship.
“We worked hard to get here,” said Ransome, who ended the night with a career-high 35 points. “I’m excited to see how far we go.”
For Berry, a Penn State softball signee, the win took everything. The senior fell and hit her head hard in the beginning of the third quarter. She went to the bench, then came back minutes later so she could be there and help the Indians get past Charlottesville.
“It’s exciting,” Berry said. “We’ve been working at this since our freshman year and its always been a goal of ours.”
Coming out of the halftime break, Fort Defiance had a 37-29 lead and Gale said it was good for his squad to take the lead after two quarters — the first half was a bit sloppy, a close game and his group needed the momentum.
Despite a 20-12 first-quarter lead, Berry said the Indians hadn’t gotten into their typical groove yet. The team was playing frustrated, angry and were facing adversity for the first time since early in the year.
“I definitely think working together [was a big key],” said Berry, who had 12 points in the win. “Our first quarter, we were kind of yelling at each other. So after halftime, we were like ‘let’s settle down.’ … I think that really helped.”
Then, after a break and heading out onto the court for the third frame, it clicked for Fort Defiance. They needed leaders and that’s when the seniors stepped up.
Ransome had 15 points in the first half but was quiet on the court as she said she wasn’t sinking all of her typical 3-pointers. But in the second half, she stepped up and Gale said Ransome was key in the victory.
“[The Black Knights] cut it to one at one point,” Gale said. “I think the last minute and a half was crucial. I think the eight-point lead at the half was big and then the others started from there.”
A 24-0 third-quarter run from the Indians put the Black Knights in a hole they couldn’t recover from. It was a mix of Fort Defiance working as a team, landing its shots and staying its physical self. Gale said the Indians tired the visitors out and put the nail in the coffin.
“[There was] great leadership out there and then a total team effort,” Gale said. “I think we just wore them down in the second half. It was good to have a lead at halftime, we did enough there to pull away and extend that lead.”
Ransome led the Indians (20-3), who have won seven in a row and 16 of their last 17, with 35 points and four 3-pointers. Junior forward Ellie Cook had 14 and Berry finished with 12.
Fort Defiance returns home Saturday as the Indians host third-seeded Spotswood in the Region 3C championship at 6 p.m. at FDHS. The Trailblazers defeated No. 2 Liberty Christian Academy 47-19 in the other regional semifinal.
“I’m so excited [to play] in the state tournament,” Ransome said with a smile. “It’s the first time I’ve been so it’s definitely [long awaited] in my career.”
Charlottesville 12 17 9 22 — 60
Fort Defiance 20 19 24 21 — 82
FORT DEFIANCE (82) — Ransome 12 7-9 35, Alexander 0 1-2 1, Hedrick 2 1-3 6, Ryder 1 0-0 3, Shields 1 1-2 3, K. Hostetter 0 2-4 2, Berry 3 4-5 12, Dunbrack 1 0-0 2, T. Hostetter 1 1-3 4, Wine 0 0-0 0, Begoon 0 0-0 0, Cook 2 9-13 14. Totals 23 26-41 82.
CHARLOTTESVILLE (60) — Allen 8 10-14 27, Thompson 2 1-3 5, Grooms 1 0-0 2, Shimer 1 2-6 4, Cafferillo 3 2-6 8, Antwi 5 0-0 11, Floyd 1 0-0 3, T. Brown 0 0-1 0, M. Brown 0 0-0 0, Cabell 0 0-0 0, Ragland 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 15-30 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.