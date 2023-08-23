BRIDGEWATER — Fresh off a run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, yet again, the roster looks quite a bit different at Fort Defiance.
As the Indians took the floor on Tuesday for their non-district season opener against Turner Ashby inside Larry S. Pence Gymnasium, gone were the familiar faces of Baylee Blalock, Ellie Cook, Elizabeth Kurtz, and so many others who played such valued roles for the team.
Yet, despite all of that, FDHS head coach Amber Pitsenbarger’s goals remain the same.
“Honestly, I say I expect the same thing,” she said. “I let them know that I expect us to make another state run again. That isn’t typical when you lose that many seniors, especially when you look around at teams with five or six seniors, but I expect the same thing.”
Fort certainly looked like a team capable of making some noise this season in its opener, sweeping the rival Knights 25-19, 25-9, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on the road.
The Indians had a number of new faces in their starting lineup against Turner Ashby, including standout freshman defensive specialist Norah Anderson, among others.
Turned out not to be an issue, however, as Fort controlled the match from start to finish.
“That’s what you worry about when you lose six seniors,” Pitsenbarger said. “Over half of the team is new players. … We kind of had to mix everybody around, but they’ve done a good job meshing already. I’m excited to see what they do for the rest of the season.”
Outside hitter Maezy Ann Frizzelle, who is entering her sophomore season after a stellar debut year as a freshman, showcased why she’s one of the area’s best players this year.
Frizzelle finished with 15 kills, 16 digs, four aces, and a pair of blocks to lead the Indians, while senior setter Carleyanne Ryder totaled 24 assists on the night and added eight digs.
“We played solid overall, but it definitely was not our best game,” Frizzelle said. “I think with serve-receive and passing, we can definitely work on accuracy. And sometimes I think we get stuck when we didn’t put the ball down, and we just do the same thing over and over.”
Anderson finished with seven digs in her varsity debut, while junior outside hitter Ella Shreckhise had seven kills, 10 digs, and a trio of aces, and standout senior middle hitter Trinity Hedrick was solid with seven digs and a trio of kills in the well-balanced Fort effort.
“It was amazing,” said Ryder, who is in her first year at the setter position. “We played so well. We were so nervous, to begin with, but once we got in the groove, we were doing so well. We were doing the little things well, which was helpful. I’m ready for the season.”
Senior standout Harleigh Propst had six kills, eight assists, and a pair of aces to pace the young Knights in the loss, while sophomore libero Kyleigh Knight had a team-high 13 digs.
“We had young kids that were trying to find their rhythm, which we did as we moved forward,” TA head coach Brandi Baylor said. “It’s a learning experience and an opportunity for us to get better. You always expect Fort to play hard and keep the ball in play and they do that really well. It’s just a matter of not waiting until the third set to find a rhythm.”
Fort (1-0) will host Rockbridge County (1-0) in a big-time rivalry match on Thursday inside Don Landes Gymnasium, while the Knights (0-1) will travel to Wilson Memorial (1-0).
As the season progresses, the young Indians will surely deal with growing pains.
But by year’s end, their head coach has made sure they know what the standard will be.
“I’ve coached these girls for a long time, so I know what they’re capable of,” Pitsenbarger said. “I know they’re capable of making another run if they actually play together.”
