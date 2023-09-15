Early on, it appears Fort Defiance may be the favorite in the Shenandoah District.
Once again, the Indians were impressive, finishing a 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 sweep of Waynesboro in dominating fashion in prep volleyball action on the road Thursday.
Sophomore standout Maecy Ann Frizzelle had another big night with 14 digs, 10 kills, and a trio of aces for Fort, while senior Trinity Hedrick added nine digs, four kills, and three aces.
Junior outside hitter Ella Shreckhise had 18 digs and five aces for the Indians, while senior setter Carleyanne Ryder finished with a solid line of 13 assists and nine digs in the victory.
Also chipping in for Fort was junior setter Riley Davis with seven assists and a trio of aces, while senior libero Amelia Simmons had another solid evening with eight digs of her own.
For the Little Giants, senior Kaitlyn Hull finished with eight digs and six assists, sophomore Aaliyah Diggs had a team-best 14 digs, and sophomore Morgan Sites finished with 10 digs.
The Indians (6-5, 1-0 Shenandoah) are back in action Tuesday inside Don Landes Gymnasium against Stuarts Draft (2-5, 1-1 Shenandoah), while Waynesboro (4-9, 1-2 Shenandoah) has a week off before traveling taking on the Cougars at SDHS on Thursday.
