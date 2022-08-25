BROADWAY — Fort Defiance, while already being a young team, has been mixing up its lineup into the season.
But even without standout senior Ellie Cook, the Indians kept their undefeated start going with a non-district sweep of former Valley District foe Broadway on Thursday at BHS.
“We really played our game, we did the little things right,” Fort Defiance first-year head coach Amber Pitsenbarger said. “But overall, we were able to still keep it together and keep our composure and still play our game.”
Junior outside hitter Trinity Hedrick, a basketball standout for the Indians, led the way for Fort Defiance, helping the visitors get off to a 9-0 start that put them up over the Gobblers. Hedrick finished with 10 of the Indians' 22 kills in the match.
“I think it's just that I played mostly every position before,” Hedrick said. “And after all these years, I feel like I just perfected each spot.”
Broadway, despite giving up the early run, rallied smaller runs of its own throughout the first set. These two- or three-score runs were created by making small adjustments that would slow the Indians offense down.
Lindsey Wimer, senior outside hitter, along with Allison Bryan, a senior setter, were two big contributors to the Gobblers’ scheme. Wimer recorded three aces by the end of the first set and Bryan recorded an additional two.
“We have a lot of good servers on this team,” Broadway head coach Colton Frey said. “We have six people on the court at all times. You have competitive and aggressive serves and that's something that we work on regularly.”
Once Fort Defiance won the first set 25-16, it was hard for Broadway to keep up even with the little runs. The Indians continued finding different ways around the Gobblers up front and sent the ball just beyond the reach of Broadway’s outstretched arms.
The Indians exploded to start the second set, and Hedrick earned three solo blocks to keep the Gobblers at a far enough distance. As a way to help, freshman middle hitter Maecy Ann Frizzelle tallied seven kills in the three sets, three of which came in set two.
Frizzelle was moved from being an outside hitter to a middle hitter this season, to help balance Fort Defiance’s offense. She said she’d never played the position before this season and has been learning as she gets more practice and playing time.
“[Pitsenbarger] started training me as a middle, but it's different, it's all about timing,” Frizzelle said. “But you just kind of get the hang of it. So, I don't really think when I'm playing. I just have to do it if I think too hard, it doesn't work out [well].”
The Indians kept the Gobblers (0-2) from scoring more than nine points in the second and third set to win the match.
Baylee Blalock finished with 15 assists, nine digs and a trio of aces for Fort (2-0) while Addison Hammond added nine digs.
Despite the dominant showing at Broadway, Fort Defiance still felt a push from the Gobblers’ serving efforts, helping show an improvement from Broadway’s four-set loss against Waynesboro earlier this week to open up the season.
And that bit of improvement is one step closer to where Frey wants his team to be.
“When we can consistently put the ball where we want it and on the court, it's a whole new ballgame,” Frey said. “This was probably our best serving night of the season so far.”
