It's natural at this time of the year and takes place at almost every local field.
As the postseason gets underway and teams are suddenly thrown into win-or-go-home scenarios on a near round-by-round basis, scoreboard watching increases.
“It’s hard because we were watching the [Turner Ashby] game and keeping up [with other scores], but we’re never going to see them if we don’t stay focused ahead," Fort Defiance senior ace Lilian Berry said. "It’s one pitch at a time, one at-bat, one game. We’ll see whoever, so that’s just got to be our focus for now.”
The top-seeded Indians were able to take care of business with their first-round opponent, grinding out a 6-2 victory over ninth-seeded Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C softball quarterfinals on Monday in front of a nice-sized crowd at FDHS.
With the victory, Fort advances to the semifinals on Wednesday, where it will host former Valley District rival Spotswood with a state tournament berth at stake.
“Having a lot of upperclassmen is a big plus," said Indians third baseman Kiersten Ransome, who made several big plays defensively on Monday. "We’ve been here. We rely on them to keep the energy up. Make a mistake, we’re going to have your back at all times.”
Berry, a Penn State signee, was strong in the circle against the Green Hornets, tossing six innings and giving up no runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out five, but gave plenty of credit to Ransome and the Fort defense for its play behind her.
Twice throughout the game, with a one-run lead, the Indians turned inning-ending double plays to help Berry escape jams that would have made things interesting.
“It definitely swings the momentum," Berry said about the defense's clutch abilities. "We called time and I told them, ‘We’re definitely going to get a double play here. It’s going to happen.’ And it did. It swings the momentum back to us.”
Berry added two hits at the plate for Fort (20-0) while Laura Brown also had two.
Courtney Begoon and Kiersten Ransome both had timely RBI doubles for the Indians while McKenna Mace had a sac fly and Baylee Blalock had an RBI single.
“We left a lot out there, have a lot of work to do," Fort coach Todd Wood said. "We started slow and the defense was sloppy. Usually, that’s not the case. We hadn’t played in 10 days, though, so I think they were rusty. Still, that’s no excuse."
Wilson (9-13) certainly deserves credit for putting up a fight as the Green Hornets played their closest game with the Indians in their third meeting of the season and even got two runs in the final frame to keep things interesting until the final out.
“We weren’t nervous," Ransome said. "We have a lot of trust in our pitcher and our defense. We just knew we had to pull through it. Not playing for a week definitely had its effects in the beginning. As the game went on, we started to get better.”
Second-seeded Rustburg's upset at the hands of No. 7 Brookville was the talk of the area on Monday as the defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champions saw their season come to a shocking end in the opening round.
As the semifinals now approach, there are three teams from the Shenandoah Valley — Fort, Spotswood and Turner Ashby — remaining with two state berths at stake.
“They know it’s one game at a time," Wood said. "We don’t talk about anything other than the next game. That comes from the leadership of those seniors."
It's a natural habit to watch the scoreboard and run through scenarios, whether it be fans, players, coaches or administrators, at this time of the year.
But for Berry and the Indians, the focus remains the next one because in order to reach their ultimate goal, she said they can't get caught looking past anyone.
“I know it wasn’t my best game [in the circle], but I just trusted that my teammates would have my back and they did," Berry said. "That was huge. It means so much, especially since it is our last year, so we’re just going to keep pushing and taking it one game at a time.”
Wilson Memorial 000 000 2 — 2 8 1
Fort Defiance 101 220 x — 6 8 1
Stevens and Ketchum. Berry, Campbell and B. Atkins. W — Berry. L — Stevens.
