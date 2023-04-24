It was a back-and-forth match that Fort Defiance head coach John Edgecomb called “a battle”, and his squad ultimately came out on top.
Fort Defiance defeated Wilson Memorial 5-4 in Shenandoah District girls tennis action on Friday at S. Gordon Stewart Middle School.
The Indians got singles victories from sophomore Addyson Mooney, junior Sophia McCormick, freshman Lacie Thieberger and freshman Clara Lambert at No. 2, No. 4, No.5, and No. 6 on the ladder.
Sophomore G.G Babral and sophomore Iris Chen earned wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles for the Green Hornets, and Babral/Allison Troxell and Chen/Makaylee Hammer won at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
It wasn’t until Fort’s No. 3 doubles team of freshman Savanna Monger and sophomore Anhelina Morozenko came up clutch and earned a hard-fought back-and-forth 9-7 victory that the match was decided.
“Both teams were equally matched,” Edgecomb said. “Most games went to deuce, with one game going to deuce 15 times.”
The Indians (5-4, 3-3 Shenandoah) return to action Monday at Waynesboro, while Wilson (1-8, 1-4 Shenandoah) hosts Buffalo Gap.
“These types of matches, you really wish it could end in a tie,” Edgecomb said. “It’s very disappointing for the team that loses such a hard-fought match. Like us, Wilson is a young team, getting stronger every match.”
