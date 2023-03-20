Jacob Shifflett and Addison Stewart, a pair of junior pitchers, combined to toss a solid game as Fort Defiance picked up its second consecutive one-run win with a 4-3 non-district baseball victory over Rockbridge County at home on Thursday.
Shifflett got the start for the Indians, giving up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out two in 3.2 innings. Stewart then came in for relief in the fourth, pitching 2.2 frames and giving up two earned runs on a hit and a pair of walks while racking up strikeouts. Logan Mayhew, a senior, recorded the final two outs of the game when he came in during the seventh in relief of Stewart.
After using a three-run ninth-inning rally to defeat Broadway earlier in the week in its season opener, Fort had to hold off a late push from the Wildcats in this one.
Rockbridge pushed across two runs in the seventh to cut the deficit to one, but that’s when Mayhew came up big with a couple of outs to end the contest.
Jace Cole, a junior infielder, had a single and two RBIs to lead the Indians, while senior Jack Liskey and sophomore Isaac Marshall had an RBI double each.
Other contributors for Fort included senior outfielder Dillon Lavaway with a double and juniors Landon Barb and Samuel Garber with a single apiece.
Despite a loss, senior pitcher Cohen Paxton was solid, giving up three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out a game-high eight for the Wildcats, while sophomore shortstop Clayton Irving was 2-for-4 with a double.
Senior second baseman Derek Smith finished with a double and two RBIs to lead Rockbridge, while Paxton added an RBI single to help his cause.
Senior outfielder Tucker Entsminger and sophomore Nolan Stines added a hit each.
