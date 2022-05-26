FORT DEFIANCE — Marcel Ciascai grabbed his Fort Defiance hat off the bench postgame and tipped his hat to his team.
The Indians — circled up after a 5-0 season-ending loss to Monticello in the first round of the Region 3C boys soccer tournament — finished the season 9-7.
It’s what senior Wyatt Herman called the best team at Fort Defiance in 10 years.
“We bounced back,” Herman said. “It’s just a blessing.”
The Mustangs came into town Thursday, looking to get into the regional quarterfinals and knock out the Indians on their home field.
After jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first half, Fort Defiance never recovered and Monticello was able to do just that.
But Ciascai made it clear postgame — he wouldn’t trade his team for anyone.
“They’re good kids,” said Ciascai, the lone coach for the Indians. “Once you are an Indian, you’re always an Indian. They’re a really good group of kids on the field, practice and especially at school. They support each other.”
Senior and co-caption Spencer Patterson said that he was proud of his team for pushing through this season and raising the standard. Fort Defiance started the year 2-2 after finishing 5-5 in 2021.
Then, the Indians rattled off three straight wins to set themselves up for the most successful season they would have in years.
“When we started the season, it started at a low point,” Patterson said. “This season really just, it was one of our best seasons. It was amazing to play.”
The season-ending game Thursday was a rocky one, as some goals scored by the Mustangs were on breakaways while others were defensive miscommunications by the home team. Fort Defiance had opportunities in the first 40 minutes but as the Monticello lead grew and grew, the game got more out of hand for Ciascai’s squad.
The head coach repeatedly said how proud he was of his team though and how they defied expectations. After the game finished, Ciascai hugged each member of the Indians, letting them know he was proud.
“I’m 100% sure the friendship that they have has been building for four to five years,” Ciascai said. “It’s going to last forever because that’s what happened to me.”
Even with the loss, the seniors were confident in what they were leaving behind. Ciascai told his team afterward to come out next season and play for these seniors who graduated and in return, they said they have no doubt about what Fort Defiance will look like next year.
“They have a bunch of juniors moving up,” Herman said. “They’re gonna be a scary, scary team next year. I mean, they got boatloads of talent and honestly, I’ll be kinda upset if they don’t go further than us. They’ve got everything you need to go for it.”
Ciascai’s group has a game of postseason experience under their belt heading into 2023 and with most of the team returning, he’ll have the weapons to improve next year even more.
Ciascai listed Wilson Memorial, Staunton and Turner Ashby as constant top teams in the Shenandoah Valley in boys soccer, but said he’s confident his group will be on their way to the top of the list in the future as well.
“[We want to be] the No. 2, No. 1 team,” Ciascai said. “They don’t need to be mad, they don’t need to be ashamed because they did really good and they did something that previous teams didn’t do.”
Even though the Indians fell to Monticello at home to end their season, they have lots to build off of and the tools to be a consistently competitive team. In the last full, non-COVID-19 impacted season, Fort Defiance went 1-16. Now, the group finishes with double-digit wins to its name.
So, this season for Fort Defiance is one for the history books.
And the seniors said it’s a season they’ll never forget.
“I love these guys,” Herman said. “I don’t want to play with any team other than them. I put everything on the field. So I can call them my family.”
