SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE — Moments after the Fort Defiance softball team broke up its final huddle of the season and players headed to the dugout to collect their belongings before embarking on a nearly two-hour trip back home, a fan yelled from just beyond the outfield fence to "keep your heads up, Indians."
Nine seniors, support that ranged from sendoffs at the Verona Car Wash to growing crowds around the outfield fence throughout their postseason and a soft-spoken coach that, quite frankly, wasn't a fan of the attention at times.
This year's edition of the Indians had it all. And although the team's season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to New Kent in the Virginia High School League Class 3 softball semifinals on Friday at Spotsylvania High School, the team's biggest names knew their impact went beyond the dirt.
“The community supports us so much," Fort standout pitcher Lilian Berry said. "Having people looking up to us, especially little girls and anyone watching our sport, is huge. Leaving a legacy is awesome. We’ve worked so hard for this and I’m proud of everyone on our team for doing this.”
Up until Friday, the Indians had come up with a response any time they faced early deficits this season. In fact, in its last three postseason games, Fort rallied late for a win.
But against the Trojans and junior pitcher Morgan Berg, the Fort bats suddenly went cold with Courtney Begoon's fifth-inning single serving as the only hit of the game. Berry's walk in the opening frame was the only other time the Indians even had a baserunner in the low-scoring contest.
“Her changeup was really good," Fort third baseman Kiersten Ransome said. "I just think we couldn’t sit back on it and coming to the plate, knowing she had that change-up in her back pocket, I think it really messed us up.”
Berg was electric, giving up just one hit and a walk while striking out five across six innings before Rylee Gary tossed a perfect seventh to end it.
But it wasn't as if Berry struggled in the circle herself, giving up just two runs on three hits in the fourth and performing well other than that. She finished with six hits and a walk given up, but struck out a game-high 10 batters in the complete-game effort.
Ultimately, however, the lack of production at the plate cost the Indians and the team's first loss of the season ended up being its final, and only, one.
“It’s been real enjoyable," veteran Fort Defiance coach Todd Wood said. "We took it one game at a time. The girls stayed happy, they were relaxed and enjoyed everything. I’m just glad they could experience that.”
While the Fort program has been a steady power for the past several years, this year's senior class made the 2022 campaign especially sweet.
Ransome, Berry, Savannah Goodloe, Lindsay and Brooke Atkins, Courtney Begoon, Allison Sheets, Brooklyn Davis and McKenna Mace make up a nine-player senior class that has taken the program to new heights during their careers.
“They’ve meant everything," Wood said. "They’ve been together five years, some of them played travel ball together. They’ve been a big part of this whole team. They pick each other up, fight until the end. They never give up. It’s been an honor, for me, to have those nine [players] with me.”
It wasn't just on the diamond either, where the senior class had an impact, as the volleyball team and girls basketball team both reached the state quarterfinals with several of the softball players playing key roles for both squads.
“It’s going to be very memorable," Ransome said. "Most of us played together since we were little. Coming up and having winning seasons together, this one is going to be the most memorable. We came together, came to states and went as far as we can. It’s lifelong friendships we made.”
The Indians had a little bit of it all this year — Division I talent, multi-sport standouts, fiery leaders and soft-spoken players simply filling their role.
Although a loss in the state semifinals wasn't what the players envisioned, a 23-1 campaign that marked one of the best years in program history, combined with the support of the community around them, was inspiring.
“All four years were amazing, but this year was something special," Berry said. "We’ve worked so hard and wanted it more than anyone. Unfortunately, we fell short, but we showed a lot of heart and that’s what you look for.”
As Fort players left the field Friday, their chins remained held high.
Sure, there were tears and plenty of hugs to go around for the tight-knit crew.
But there was no disappointment for the Indians because for a group that had more experience than any other team around the Shenandoah Valley this year, they showed on Friday that they're wise beyond their years.
“It’s very meaningful," Ransome said. "I’ll never forget this group of girls. Having all those records is what people see on the surface. It’s the bonds we made that got us there that we’ll remember most.”
New Kent 000 200 0 — 2 6 0
Fort Defiance 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Berg, Gary (7) and Tober. Berry and B. Atkins. W — Berg. L — Berry.
