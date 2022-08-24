FORT DEFIANCE — It's not long after a misread coverage, a pass that sails over a receiver's head or a sack in the backfield before Dan Rolfe already sees Fort Defiance quarterback Trey Miller jogging over to discuss the play.
“He wants to get better," said Rolfe, the longtime Indians head football coach. "He knows his mistakes before I can get to them. That’s a positive."
Miller, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound signal-caller, is just a sophomore, but he's already had a full season of starting experience under center for Fort.
His debut season was a rough one as he tried to adjust as quickly as possible to the speed of the varsity game and did so with the youngest roster in the area around him.
In fact, the Indians had freshmen at multiple positions last year.
“He’s gotten a lot better," Fort Defiance senior linebacker and tight end Noah Michael said. "Last year was his first year on varsity, it’s hard.”
Despite the growing pains that come for any young player adjusting to the varsity level, especially a freshman, Miller showcased why he earned the job.
From his shifty ability to make plays with his feet and spontaneously extend a drive to his big arm at different times, Miller had his moments last year.
“Trey is really good at what he does," Indians senior defensive tackle Seamus Chappell said. "I think he’s already got enough varsity experience to get it done.”
It often takes any quarterback time to adjust to the speed and physicality at the varsity level and it was no different for Miller.
But despite the beating he took at times from opposing defenses, he continued to play hard for his team.
For his teammates, that is exactly why they have so much belief in him this year.
“That means a lot," Michael said. "Football isn’t a soft game. It’s a hard game. If you’re scared, I don’t think you'll do much. You have to get out there and risk your body.”
Fort went just 1-9 last year, with its lone win coming in an upset of Rockbridge County, but the Indians are returning quite a bit of talent on the field this year.
While still young, the program believes it could be ready to improve off last season's record based on the expected growth of youngsters like Miller.
“We have a lot of belief in Trey because of what he did last year," Fort Defiance senior linebacker/fullback Dante Mazeriegos said. "He took what he got and he’s already seen what it’s like to have a losing season. He’s gotten that out of his way and he’s ready to win. He’s ready to go. One year under his belt, we put a lot of trust in him and his capabilities.”
The biggest advantage for Miller is his age as he has three years remaining in his prep career, giving him a bit of a jump ahead in terms of development.
When the signal-caller makes mistakes, he doesn't shy away from the issue.
Instead, he quickly finds his veteran head coach and discusses what went wrong.
And that's why so many around him are confident that his future is bright.
"We have a ways to go, but that’s always the case," Rolfe said. "Now, it’s not about survival. It’s about taking that next step. Can he take the next step? There’s no doubt in my mind he can. If we can take that next level, I think he’s pretty special.”
