Each time Dan Rolfe has stepped into the Fort Defiance locker room after big wins the past two weeks, he has witnessed the confidence in his team growing.
The veteran Indians head football coach has no doubt that's a good thing, especially for a team that won just one game a year ago and is still one of the area's youngest.
But learning how to win will be pivotal as the team moves forward.
"When you are learning to win, every win is big," Rolfe said. "I think with every passing week, the kids are getting more and more confident. When you're able to knock off a good team, it only makes them believe that much more."
Now on a two-game winning streak for the first time since 2019, Fort Defiance gets a chance to make it three straight as Broadway comes to Alumni Field on Friday for a 7 p.m. non-district clash between two former Valley District rivals.
While the Indians are trying win three straight, the Gobblers are looking to avoid their third consecutive loss after a 27-14 road setback to William Monroe.
"[We have to] get back to work," Grogg said. "Hopefully by getting some players back again this week, we can have some consistency."
There's no doubt the run game has been the strength for Broadway with 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back Cole Wuenschel emerging as a force.
The hard-nosed, physical runner missed the second game of the year against Strasburg, but still ranks atop the Valley District with 318 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
"We know that we are going to have to match their physicality to have a chance against them this week," Rolfe said. "They are big and physical."
And while Grogg makes no secret about the fact that the Gobblers will want to rely on the run game, led by Wuenschel, the passing game will be key, too.
Junior quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter has been solid, completing 22-of-61 passes for 244 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions this year.
But Grogg wants the team to be a bit more successful in the air, especially with Hunter Deavers at the receiver spot, in order to open things up.
"[We have to] establish the run game early with our offensive line getting to work early as well," Grogg said. "However, we must complete the short game passing-wise in order to be good in the run game."
In a Week 2 loss to Strasburg, injuries and illnesses derailed the Gobblers.
But even as players returned to practice last week, it took time for them to get into a rhythm and the team's chemistry as a whole was off against William Monroe.
The result was a 27-14 loss — the first win of the year for the Green Dragons.
"[It was] a very slow start by our offense and a couple big, broken plays against our defense put us in a hole early," Grogg said. "Was super proud of how we played in the second half, but [Fort] is not a team that can dig ourselves into a hole early and expect to come out of it late. We have to get better at eliminating the big plays defensively and establishing our run game early."
Fort, meanwhile, is coming off a 30-21 upset of Shenandoah District opponent Waynesboro at home.
After earning their first victory with a non-district win over Liberty-Bedford the week before, the Indians led from start to finish against the Little Giants.
The biggest key for Fort during the two-game winning streak has been the play of sophomore signal-caller Trey Miller, who has completed 27-of-45 passes for 408 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads the Indians with 34 carries for 237 yards and five scores on the ground.
"The best thing Trey has done is manage the game," Rolfe said. "He is patient with understanding that there are going to be things that teams take away. However, with most things that they take away, it opens something else up. He's been able to slow the game down and just play within himself."
Grogg said his defense must stay disciplined against a player of Miller's caliber.
"Credit to that young man right there and their coaching staff and team," Grogg said. "He's one heck of a player. They have done a great job over there. But we will have to play assignment football and with physicality."
It hasn't just been Miller that's stepped up on the offensive side of the football for Fort, however, as receiver Talyn Armentrout has emerged as one of the best in the area with 14 receptions for 286 yards and two touchdowns.
Ranking behind Miller in rushing is Bradley Hebb with 41 carries for 209 yards while Landon Barb has nine catches for 98 yards and a score as well.
"There's been a ton of improvement over the past year with all our players, but the skill guys have really come into their own," Rolfe said. "Most of these guys were ninth graders a year ago and it was a bit of a shell shock. This year, they are able to just go out and play. They know the system, they know the terminology and it's just allowing them to all play faster."
With so many dynamics of the offense clicking at the moment, Rolfe is aware that teams will start choosing a specific area of their game to slow down.
Whether that means taking away the Miller-Armentrout connection through the air or eliminating the run game, how the Indians adjust will be pivotal.
"The key for us offensively is knowing that teams are going to take things away," Rolfe said. "What we have focused on all year is how we adapt to that and how we adjust to attack someplace different. The key for Trey is just understanding that for everything they take away, it usually opens something else up. And when they do open up, he needs to be ready to make the play."
Grogg was insistent on his team not losing two straight going into Week 3.
But after a frustrating loss to William Monroe, the fourth-year Broadway coach has tried to regroup his kids and keep them focused on the long-term picture.
"When you lose two in a row as a coach, you always worry about losing your kids mentally," Grogg said. "But, we have great kids and coaches here. I fully trust my guys here. We will have a good week of practice, work hard and be competitive this week and try to get a win going into our bye week. I love my kids, I'm proud to be their coach and I cannot wait to watch them play Friday."
For Rolfe, he's facing the opposite problem as a young team faces the challenge of dealing with rising expectations and a growing confidence.
Having some belief isn't a bad thing, especially for a team so young.
But the Indians are still learning how to be successful consistently.
And another victory this week would go a long way in teaching another lesson.
"I think that with every win, the kids are seeing their work pay off," Rolfe said. "Shoot, it's not only the wins, but we gained a huge amount of confidence after the TA game. Like I said earlier, we are still learning to win."
