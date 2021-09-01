Locked and loaded once again, Fort Defiance is primed for a deep run.
The Indians, led by veteran coach Sue Leonard, are undoubtedly the favorites to repeat as Shenandoah District champions again this season.
Despite losing a very talented senior class a year ago, Fort brings back Shenandoah District Player of the Year Lani Goggin along the front line.
But there's plenty of other squads capable of making noise in the playoffs as well, with three-time state runner-up Riverheads just behind Fort.
Once you toss in an experienced Wilson Memorial squad, the new addition of Waynesboro and the improved Buffalo Gap, Staunton and Stuarts Draft squads, it's very clear that the Shenandoah is a very deep league this year.
With league play set to begin soon, it's surely going to be exciting.
Here's a closer look:
Buffalo Gap Bison
Coach: Jessica Fitzgerald (second season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 3-9
Key Returners: Taylor Via, junior, middle hitter (33 digs); Teagan Via, junior, middle hitter (81 kills, 89 digs); Emma Kate Maxwell, senior, setter (111 digs, 236 assists); Leah Sherrill, senior, outside hitter (71 kills, 91 digs)
Promising Newcomers: Bailey Talley, sophomore, libero; Taylor Woods, senior, defensive specialist
Fitzgerald Says: "We have a solid team this year, a great group of girls that are willing to put in the work and make things happen. We are split pretty evenly down the middle as far as returners and newcomers go. So, we have made it clear to them that it is important to always be giving your 110 percent and work together as a team. We strive to teach the girls the importance of giving your all, all the time. We are looking forward to what this season has in store for us as we continue to grow."
Fort Defiance Indians
Coach: Sue Leonard (12th season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 11-3 (Lost in Region 3C semifinals)
Key Returners: Lani Goggin, senior, middle hitter (Shenandoah District Player of the Year); Ellie Cook, junior, outside hitter (All-Shenandoah District); Caroline Simonetti, senior, middle hitter; Lindsay Atkins, senior, defensive specialist; Baylee Blalock, junior, setter
Key Losses: Emma Kurtz, setter; Jordan Schulz, defensive specialist; Kiersten Garber, outside hitter; Madi Reeser, outside hitter; MaKayla Kershner, defensive specialist
Promising Newcomers: Ella Shreckhise, freshman, outside hitter; Addison Hammond, junior, defensive specialist
Leonard Says: "We have some big holes to fill by losing five players who had a lot of playing experience, but I am encouraged by the returning players' enthusiasm and overall quality of play. We are hoping to be at the top of the Shenandoah District again this year and hope to get back to Region [3C] competition at the end of the year."
Riverheads Gladiators
Coach: Amy Moore (first season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 10-2 (Lost in VHSL Class 1 state championship)
Key Returners: Dayton Moore, senior, setter (2000+ career assists); Kendyl Argenbright, senior, middle hitter; Gracie Fulton, senior, defensive specialist
Promising Newcomers: Taia Chandler, junior, middle hitter; Autumn Burkholder, junior, middle hitter; Kale Argenbright, sophomore; Molly Campbell, junior; Jayden Zimmerman, sophomore; Julia Dixon
Moore Says: "We lost five seniors to graduation off of our state runner-up team last year. We have been the state runner-ups the past three years. However, we have some extraordinary returning players. My three seniors this year all started on the varsity team together as freshmen. They will be looked to for their leadership and experience as we strive to return to the state championship game."
Staunton Storm
Coach: Whitney Vaughn (first season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 5-6
Key Returners: Kellsye Miller, senior; Ameia Robinson, senior; Emma Witt, senior; Shellie Simonetti, senior; Madyson Sumner, senior; Camdyn West, senior
Promising Newcomers: Sibbie Jetton, freshman; Alexandra Liccione, sophomore
Stuarts Draft Cougars
Coach: Kamron Johnson (fourth season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 4-8
Key Returners: Zoe Payne, junior, outside hitter; Sarah Taylor, junior, outside hitter; Logan Heller, junior, defensive specialist; Miranda Scotti, junior, defensive specialist; McKenzie Tillman, junior, outside hitter; Amelia Bartley, junior, outside hitter
Promising Newcomers: Maya Veselinovic, freshman, setter
Johnson Says: "We are very excited about this season and are looking forward to what each athlete brings to the team. We have been working hard each practice to prepare for the season. The girls are eager and can't wait for the first match."
Waynesboro Little Giants
Coach: Lori Aleshire (15th season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 5-9 (Lost in Valley District quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Talajah Brooks, senior; Amber Witry, junior; Kali Jones, senior; Mariela Ruiz, senior
Key Losses: Cierra Bruce, setter
Aleshire Says: "The girls are working well together and are pushing each other every day in practice. If we can work hard in practice and be more fundamentally sound, wins will come as a result. We have to learn how to be better game players and be more mentally prepared to handle difficult situations. These girls want to win and are working hard each day in practice to grow as volleyball players. They are a fun bunch of girls with a lot of energy! In game situations, we need to be more aggressive and learn to compete to finish matches. Confidence and communication will be the key to our success."
Wilson Memorial Green Hornets
Coach: Lauren Grove (ninth season)
District: Shenandoah
Last Season: 5-6 (Lost in Region 3C quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Brooke Cason, senior, outside hitter; CiCi Minor, senior, middle hitter; Allison Sykes, junior, libero; Molly Ballew, senior, setter; Annie Dunford, senior, outside hitter
Key Losses: Sarah Johnson
Grove Says: "I am looking forward to building on last season. These girls were just playing together a few months ago and hopefully this will benefit us during the season."
