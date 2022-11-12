FORT DEFIANCE — It would have been easy for Ellie Cook to stick to the script.
But the Fort Defiance senior was refreshingly candid in her postgame interview, as she rocked a beaming smile across her face and shared an honest thought.
"I'm not going to lie," Cook said. "There was a little panic."
Cook and the Indians blew a two-set lead, but came out strong in the decisive fifth and held on for a 25-15, 25-10, 24-26, 15-25, 15-12 victory over Tunstall in the Virginia High School League Class 3 volleyball quarterfinals on Saturday in front of a packed house at Don Landes Gymnasium.
With the victory, Fort advances to the semifinals, where it will host unbeaten Hidden Valley on Tuesday with a chance to move on to the state championship match.
“We all lift each other up, we push each other and we prepare for this," Cook said. "We worked hard for this. We came out [in the fifth set] and played our game.”
The Indians, who entered Saturday's match on a 20-match winning streak and hadn't suffered a five-set loss this season, faced their first real share of adversity.
After dominating the first two sets and appearing to be on its way to a sweep, Fort blew a late lead in the third to allow the Trojans to stay alive. From there, Tunstall stole the momentum and cruised to a convincing 10-point win in the fourth set.
“We were trying to have mental toughness and know that we can do it," Indians junior Trinity Hedrick said. "The whole time, we kept saying, ‘We can win. We can win. We’re not going to lose this.’ The third and fourth set, we all went into it and said, ‘We’re not going to lose.’ In the fifth set, we just did not want our season to end.”
It was in that moment when first-year FDHS head coach Amber Pitsenbarger suddenly found herself in a difficult situation for the first time this season and had to respond.
With the gym suddenly filled with tension and the Tunstall fan base on its feet in celebration, the Indians quickly regrouped before entering the decisive fifth set.
“This is a new game," Pitsenbarger said was her message to the team in the huddle. "It’s 2-2 right now, so it’s even. We needed to make sure that we came out really strong and played our game because in that fourth set, we lost our intensity. We got down on ourselves, started to freak out a bit and not trust ourselves as much as we usually do. It was really about coming out with intensity in that fifth set.”
The Indians jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the fifth set behind a kill and an ace from senior setter Baylee Blalock, along with a kill from Ella Shreckhise, to force a timeout.
Tunstall cut the deficit to one on two occasions throughout the rest of the set, but never led again as Hedrick and Blalock connected on back-to-back kills to end it.
“A lot of the seniors really stepped up and took over," Pitsenbarger said. "This is the end of the road for them, so they didn’t want to lose their last year. They didn’t want their season to end. I think it just shows that we have a very veteran team and they know they’re OK. They know if they’re down, they can come back.”
Blalock, the Region 3C and Shenandoah District Player of the Year, serves as the setter for the Indians and runs the offense well, but is known for her unorthodox kills.
With a high IQ on the court, the Fort senior has a unique skill of finding the open floor space in the opposing defense and hitting the ball there when defenses expect a pass.
“I think a lot of people don’t expect me to do it," said Blalock, who had seven big-time kills in the contest. "My shoulders are turned in a different way, so a lot of teams just don’t expect it. You’re also just setting up somebody, so I’m supposed to set up a hitter and [the opposing team] probably just doesn’t expect me to get a kill.”
On Saturday, Blalock's unique abilities with the ball from the setter position were especially pivotal and it was only fitting that she came up with the match point.
Blalock finished with a ridiculous stat line of 45 assists, 16 digs and five aces, showcasing exactly why she's considered one of the best players in the area.
“She’s always been great at that," Pitsenbarger said. "That’s her biggest thing, seeing the court. She sees the court so well and she knows when they’re pulled in on defense and can go to the deep corner. It was very fitting that that was the last point.”
Blalock and Cook were among the seniors trying to keep Fort composed on Saturday.
The first two sets, the Indians appeared well on their way to a convincing three-set victory as Hedrick, Cook and Frizzelle took turns slapping down kills on the Trojans.
“My team was really energetic in the first two sets and it really built up my momentum," Hedrick said. "I was feeding off the fans most of the game. I was going off the energy in the gym. When our fans are cheering, it really brings us up a lot.”
But the third and fourth set turned into disaster and as happy as the Fort players appeared in those first two sets, their faces had suddenly filled with a bit of worry.
That's when the leadership of the Indians' upperclassmen came into play.
“A lot of it was just, ‘We have to relax,'" Blalock said. "We were all getting super anxious and their crowd was going crazy. We just had to settle down and play our game. Keep the energy up, but also stay relaxed and cool at the same time.”
Cook added: “We had to play our volleyball. Those third and fourth sets were not us and we knew if we came out strong and got a lead in that fifth set, we’d be victorious.”
Hedrick had one of her best games for Fort this season, finishing with a team-high 18 kills to go along with 13 digs and five blocks while Cook had 19 digs, eight kills and a trio of blocks.
Frizzelle finished with 13 kills, four digs and three blocks for the Indians while Addison Hammond had 21 digs, Shreckhise had seven kills and six digs, Carleyanne Ryder chipped in with eight digs and Elizabeth Kurtz added 12 digs of her own.
“A lot of games, you never know who is feeling good," Blalock said. "We’re girls, so you never know how we’re going to feel. Whoever is hitting it hard, I’m going to set.”
After falling in the VHSL Class 3 quarterfinals a year ago, Fort finally got over that hump.
Coincidentally, the Indians (26-1) will now face the same team that eliminated them in 2021.
"We’re super excited to not have to travel, have our home crowd here," Cook said.
The Titans enter the semifinal on Tuesday at Don Landes Gymnasium with a perfect 30-0 record, including a sweep of Tunstall, and are the overwhelming favorite to win the state title.
But for a Fort team that has already exceeded expectations, it's just the next opponent on the schedule.
“It’s a surreal experience," Blalock said. "A team from Fort Defiance hasn’t done this in a long time and it feels really great because last year, we got knocked out in the quarterfinals. To show everyone we can go to the next level is really exciting for us.”
Fans and players alike were trying to catch their breath Saturday following the back-and-forth match.
Cook was able to be honest with reporters once her team had sealed up the win.
And as the Indians move to the next round, she's hoping it'll pay off in the future.
“I think we needed this," Cook said. "It shows how mentally strong our team is and this is only going to make us stronger.”
