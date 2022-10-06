There's certainly plenty to like for both Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial heading into Week 7 of the high school football season.
The young Indians have won three of their first five, getting off to their best start to a season since 2019. The Green Hornets, meanwhile, sit at 4-1 after an impressive thumping of Class 4 Western Albemarle a week ago.
But as Fort heads to Fishersville to take on Wilson on Friday at 7 p.m. in a Shenandoah District bout, the head coaches for both teams are preaching the importance of not getting complacent down the stretch.
"I feel really good about our team," Indians veteran head coach Dan Rolfe said earlier this week. "I like the fact that when we have needed to, we have made timely plays. I have been very pleased with the consistency of our offense and the bend-but-don't-break attitude of our defense. Now, where we need to improve is defensively being able to get off of the field. We've allowed too many third- and fourth-and-long conversions in the first half of the season. We need to clean that up to be a better football team."
Fort has been one of the area's biggest surprises this season, earning wins over Liberty-Bedford, Waynesboro and Broadway while dropping close contests to Valley District opponents Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County.
Sophomore quarterback Trey Miller, who has 921 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns this season, leads a talented group of underclassmen for the Indians that are changing the direction of the program.
"If we are successful, it will be because we limit mistakes and tackle well," WMHS head coach Drew Bugden said.
The Green Hornets, meanwhile, suffered a 42-21 loss to Spotswood in Week 5 that was a bit of an eye-opener.
But much to the delight of Bugden and his coaching staff, Wilson responded last week in the win over Western.
"We are still fighting and clawing to improve every day," Bugden said. "We are certainly not at all complacent with the start we have had. While we still have a long way to go, I think our effort has been outstanding in the quest to improve. ... To improve, it is quite simple. We need to play Hornet football for four quarters on defense. That means lining up correctly with good stances, having excellent first steps, relentlessly pursuing the ball carrier as a team and tackling well. If we do that, good things will happen."
Bugden praised defensive end Nathan Goff for what he has brought to the table this season and he's certainly played a key role for the Wilson Memorial defense with 29 tackles on the year, including six for a loss.
But offensively, the Green Hornets have been equally as impressive with a stable of running backs in Brayden Tyree, Ronin Tabler and Ryan Mundie that are all capable of having big nights on the ground with contrasting styles.
"What impresses me the most about Wilson is I don't see any holes," Rolfe said. "There is no glaring spot where as a coach, you feel like you can attack them. Offensively, everyone of their wing backs and their fullbacks can beat you. ... And then when you commit to stopping the run, they can throw over top of you. Defensively, they are physical and they fly to the football. Once again, there are just no holes."
As both teams enter Shenandoah District play, the coaches are aware of the challenge that is ahead.
Entering Week 7, six of the league's seven teams have winning records overall and all six are 1-0 in the district.
"If we are to be successful, we have to be consistent on offense and take shots when we can," Rolfe said. "More importantly, we need to secure the football. No turnovers, so we don't give their potent offense more opportunities. Defensively, we have to limit the big play. They are way too good offensively to stop but in order for us to have a shot, we need to make them put together long drives to beat us. Once again, it's all about limiting their offensive possessions."
Both Fort and Wilson have done a good job overall and been impressive up to this point in the season.
In fact, the Green Hornets are currently in the Region 3C playoff picture while the Indians are on the brink of it.
"Fort is a well-coached team that can hurt you in a number of ways," Bugden said. "Offensively, they are a tough, power-run football team that can hurt you with the tailback, fullback and quarterback."
Five games remain for a reason and both Bugden and Rolfe are well aware of how difficult the stretch ahead is.
There's been plenty to like for both teams, but improvement is necessary to maintain the positive momentum they've built thus far.
"We told our kids that we are playing the Shenandoah District from here on out," Bugden said. "It is going to be a battle every single week."
