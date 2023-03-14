FORT DEFIANCE — It was an impressive effort as any team could hope for in a season opener.
Fort Defiance led from start to finish and came out with a dominant 4-0 shutout victory over non-district opponent Broadway on Monday in the season opener at Alumni Field.
Indians senior defender Meghan Jones had arguably the best game of her career, with three assists — all off corner kicks — to set the pace.
"They stepped up," Fort Defiance head coach Erik Walker said. "I told them before the game they're going to have to find ways to create opportunities, and they did. I'm proud because Broadway's a tough team. They play with a good defensive shape. They crowd the defensive third, and to get goals against them is not easy."
Fort controlled the match with the defense and midfield press, which suffocated the Gobblers all night as they only had one clean shot on goal.
Indians head coach Erik Walker was pleased with the team's performance as they improved their attack.
"Coming into the game, I was fairly confident in my defense," Walker said. "I have my defense back from last year. We have pretty much mostly new offensive players, and mostly new midfield, so I thought it would be a challenge for us to generate offense. We haven't been able to generate much offense in our scrimmages, so to get four goals today, I was really proud of my girls."
Walker also praised Jones for her performance from the corner spot, especially with James Madison signee Ellie Cook still sidelined with an injury suffered during volleyball season.
"Meghan is one of our best players," Walker said. "She's never had to give corners. Our typical corner person is out with an injury, so I told her about two weeks ago, 'Hey when you got some free time, start taking some corners to start getting used to it because you're going to have to take them.' She's phenomenal at them, she puts them in the perfect spot almost every single time. She's only had a couple weeks to prepare, and she's already putting them perfect. I can't ask for more."
The Indians had four different goal scorers in the match, including freshman Jayden Hostetter who was called up from the JV team and in her first varsity match. Walker was proud of the newest team member stepping up with others down on Monday.
"We asked her to come up. We have two strikers out with injury," Walker said. "She's a great player, and she's got a lot of tenacity, she's always on the ball, she's quick, she's got good touch. so I had full confidence in her to being able to come up. She played more minutes at striker than anybody else. So that was a huge effort for her, and I'm proud of her performance tonight."
Fort (1-0) returns to the field Wednesday with a non-district road trip to Rockbridge County, while Broadway (0-1) hosts Warren County in a non-district bout Friday.
