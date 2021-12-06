There may not be a league more entertaining this season than the Shenandoah District boys basketball scene.
With almost every team seeming capable of competing for a district title, excitement is high.
Fort Defiance is the reigning district champion, but has struggled out of the gate with two losses.
Despite replacing two pivotal pieces in Jaziel Mensah and Jaxon Hartman, Wilson Memorial has impressed early. Staunton continues to rely on its depth and athleticism and Buffalo Gap is strong.
“We have had a phenomenal offseason and our first scrimmage went very well,” Green Hornets coach Jeremy Hartman said earlier this year. “It should be a good year for the Hornets.”
The Bison, in fact, have one of the area’s up-and-coming standouts in guard Bennett Bowers.
“We have had three promising seasons in a row,” Gap coach Chad Ward said. “We were roughly .500 and the last two were well above that mark after years of struggling to just win a few games. I feel that we will be well above that mark again this year with plenty of opportunity to see postseason success. Bennett will be a top player in the area and region and I look for him to average over 20 this season. We are running a new offense that better suits our personnel this season, so my biggest concern is making sure the guys are comfortable with it.”
Even teams like Riverheads, Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro can compete on a nightly basis.
Perhaps the most intriguing part is that almost every team will get a shot at the postseason this year.
Wilson, Staunton, Waynesboro and Fort will all compete at the Class 3 level when the playoffs roll around. Riverheads and Gap are in Class 1 and Draft, meanwhile, is now the lone Class 2 school.
That provides each team plenty of reason for optimism with the hope of reaching the postseason.
With so many talented teams and an abundance of experience, the Shenandoah District will be as competitive as it has been in recent seasons and the winner will be a very quality basketball team.
“Every year, the goal is to reach the team's highest potential,” Indians coach Brandon Fulk said. “For this year, the team has the expectation to be in the mix again for the Shenandoah District title.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.