There's a giant cloud looming over Fort Defiance and Turner Ashby's postseason aspirations and it comes in the form of Rustburg ace Eden Bigham.
The standout senior is a University of Virginia signee and was electric during the Cavaliers' run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state title last year.
If the Indians or Knights hope to make a run at the state championship themselves this season, they both know they'll likely have to go through Bigham and her crew.
But before either squad gets to that point — and both insist they aren't looking that far down the line — they get to deal with each other one more time in the regular season when they face off today at 5:30 p.m. at Alumni Field at FDHS.
“They believe in trusting each other," Fort Defiance eighth-year coach Todd Wood said about his team. "That’s one big thing. They believe in taking it one game at a time. They don’t look at anything else, just stay focused on the next game.”
The Indians entered the season with high expectations and so far, they've lived up to the hype with five straight wins that included a 4-1 victory over the Knights in Bridgewater just a few weeks back.
TA, which is still a very young team with plenty of untapped potential, struggled at the plate in the first meeting against Indians standout and Penn State signee Lilian Berry and gave up a big homer to FDHS multi-sport standout senior Kiersten "Kirby" Ransome.
“The thing about them is they have one of the best pitchers in the state of Virginia and you know going in that she’s going to keep the score down," TA coach Clint Curry said. "Anything we get, as far as runs, is a plus for us. When you can get two, three, four runs on them — we have to rely on our defense."
Since the loss to the Indians earlier this season, the Knights have slowly been improving in all aspects of the game with the pitching staff having several big outings and various players emerging with big-time performances at the plate.
Depth isn't an issue for Turner Ashby this season despite its youth and it has shown in recent games with the team having major success with the long ball.
“We work a lot on hitting, especially this past week," Curry said "I’ve tried to make it as simple as I can for the girls. The only thing that changes is the point of contact. Your swing stays the same. Some of them didn’t understand that, but they’re getting it now and I see a huge difference. It's shown the past week."
While the young Knights are ahead of the curve in terms of their age, this year's Fort Defiance squad is loaded with a nine-player senior class that's played together since they were young and has several college-ready players.
Through the first five games, Wood admitted he's had little to complain about.
“The pitching and defense has just been tremendous," Wood said. "There’s been few mistakes. We’ve been adjusting with our hitting as well. I’ve been pleased with that. They’re all special. They’re exceptional. It’s been amazing to me.”
Both the Indians and Knights will be contenders in their respective districts and the favorites, locally, to compete for a Region 3C championship this season.
And while Bigham and Rustburg will be waiting down the line, both squads are focused on another pivotal regular-season rematch between two of the area's top teams for right now.
"We rely a lot on our defense and we just try to play in the holes a lot, take base hits away," Curry said. "That’s where we have an advantage with our team. We don’t have that dominant pitcher, but we play glove well and play the leather and take a lot of hits away from teams. That is what has really worked well for us.”
