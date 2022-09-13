FORT DEFIANCE — In a battle between two of the fiercest rivals in the Shenandoah Valley, Fort Defiance came out on top.
After splitting the first two sets, the Indians came back and won by double digits in the last two to take a 28-26, 26-28, 25-11, 25-13 non-district match victory over Rockbridge County in Don Landes Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“We know that Rockbridge is really good and we knew that we were going to have to play up,” Fort first-year head coach Amber Pitsenbarger said. “I really talked to them in the huddle about how you respond now after that loss. We really had to come out with lots of energy.”
Senior outside hitter Ellie Cook led the Indians with 13 kills while freshman middle hitter Maecy Ann Frizzelle and junior middle hitter Trinity Hedrick added 12 kills each. Senior defensive specialist Addison Hammond notched the most digs with 18 while senior setter Baylee Blalock had the team-high 41 assists and reached 1,000 career assists in set two.
“I just got to give a lot of credit to my hitters,” Blalock said. “Without them, I wouldn’t get the assists so it’s really important that I have great teammates that make me look as good as I do.”
The opening set was a thrilling back-and-forth affair with neither team giving an inch. The Indians came from behind to tie the game at 25 with Hedrick contributing in a big way with multiple kills and eventually won by two to take the set.
“Rockbridge has always been our enemy and it’s just a good feeling to get a win here at home,” Hedrick said. “I think that just gives us a big boost of confidence and self-esteem.”
In another highly contested battle, the Indians continued to tie up the game late in the second set but Rockbridge standout Maddie Dahl had multiple kills for the Wildcats en route to them tying up the series. The story of that set, however, was the versatile do-it-all standout Blalock reaching the 1,000-assist mark for her career.
“It’s huge, she’s [Blalock] our go-to, she’s the girl you can always trust to put the ball where you need to,” Pitsenbarger said. “Not a lot of setters get to that. … It’s huge to be able to get that. They have to have a great connection with their hitters in order to actually get 1,000 assists.”
Fort Defiance got out to a stunning 15-5 lead in the third set with multiple kills from Hedrick and Cook. Frizzelle led the Indians in the set with five kills. Dahl continued to contribute for the Wildcats with a few kills but it wouldn’t be enough to close the deficit.
In the first two sets, Hedrick said her team wasn’t playing how they’re used to and they were out of place.
Going into set three, the Indians (10-1) knew their key to victory.
“They were triple-blocking the middle so they left a lot of spaces out in the corners,” Hedrick said. “We could see the court very well and it was just different because they played front defense the first two games.”
Fort Defiance won set four 25-13 with no small help from Cook who racked up multiple kills. Frizzelle added a few kills along with Hedrick to close out the series for the Indians.
“I think we just started off poorly, we didn’t get the first point and then it kinda trickled on from there,” Rockbridge coach Kassidy Beagan said. “Their demeanor wasn’t completely there to give it that push to win.”
Freshman Mackenzie McCormick led the Wildcats (8-2) with 21 kills while Dahl notched 19. Junior Mackenzie Burch led in assists with 36 and freshman Jada Hamilton racked up the most digs with 26. Beagan said they had some great plays but they need to make some tweaks.
“We weren’t hitting the floor on the balls coming across the net as much as we needed,” Beagan said. “I think we could’ve served a little bit tougher and passed a little bit better. I think overall, everything was a little off but I think moving forward we’ve got some stuff to work on.”
