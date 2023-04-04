It was a back-and-forth affair, but ultimately a familiar face came away with a win.
Playing in its first Shenandoah District match of the season, defending league champion Fort Defiance earned a hard-fought 8-1 girls tennis victory over district opponent Riverheads on Monday at home.
Although the final score was lopsided, Indians head coach John Edgecomb praised both teams’ effort in the match, noting that each program is rebuilding after losing significant talent in 2022.
Earning singles victories for Fort were senior Logan Braun at No. 1 and senior Emma Ruth Hua at No 2.
Addyson Mooney, a sophomore, won No. 3 singles for the Indians, while senior Olivia Schuhmann, junior Sophia McCormick, and freshman Savanna Monger also won their respective matches.
In the doubles matches, the duo of Braun and Hua won the top match by a score of 8-3, while Schuhmann and freshman Lacie Thieberger earned a hard-fought 9-7 victory in the No. 3 spot for Fort.
The lone win for RHS came at No. 2 doubles, where senior Taia Chandler and sophomore Madison Catlett earned an 8-2 victory over the Indians’ duo of Mooney and freshman Elizabeth Sushko.
Fort (2-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) will return on Wednesday with another district home match against Waynesboro, while the Gladiators (2-2, 0-2 Shenandoah) traveled to Bath County on Tuesday.
