Multiple Riverheads errors and some hard-hit grounders in the ninth inning helped Fort Defiance pull off a 5-3 Shenandoah District baseball win at Riverheads on Friday.
Junior ace Sam Garber had another strong start on the mound for the Indians, going five innings and giving up three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
In relief, freshman Tripp Hanger, senior Kaden Johnson, and senior Dillon Lavaway all impressed, giving up no runs on three hits and three walks across four innings of work. The trio also combined for four strikeouts, with Lavaway earning the win for Fort.
At the plate for the Indians, Garber was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI, while sophomore infielder Isaac Marshall also had two hits and senior Jack Liskey finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Lavaway, Hanger and Landon Barb each had a hit.
The Gladiators were led by sophomore Henley Dunlap, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Bennett Dunlap was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Also chipping in for Riverheads was sophomore Logan Austin with a double, while junior Brendon Fortune, sophomore Grady Campbell, and freshman Brody Phillips all finished with one hit apiece. Austin also tossed two innings in relief for RHS.
Fort (8-8, 5-3 Shenandoah) has now won four of five and is back in action Tuesday against Wilson Memorial at home, while the Gladiators (9-5, 5-3 Shenandoah) aim to snap a two-game losing streak on Friday against the Green Hornets in Fishersville.
