FORT DEFIANCE — The fight for the Shenandoah District regular-season title got a little tighter on Friday inside Don Landes Gymnasium.
Fort Defiance pulled away in the fourth quarter for a massive 65-58 victory over rival Wilson Memorial in girls basketball action at FDHS.
The win avenged an Indians’ loss to the Green Hornets earlier this season and gave both teams two losses in league play. Buffalo Gap, meanwhile, is just behind those two schools with just three district losses on the year.
Ford head coach Mike Gale talked about the attention to detail after the game was over and was proud of his team battling through injury.
“I thought it was two teams getting after it,” Gale said. “Wilson is a quality ball club. I’m proud of our effort. We had a lot of people sucking it up with injuries throughout. Just people stepping up and making plays and everything we need there to finish it off in the end.”
The Indians (12-7, 7-2 Shenandoah), who have now won four straight and eight of nine, jumped out to a 6-0 spurt to open the fourth quarter and went on to outscore Wilson by seven, which settled for the final score.
Gale reflected on how this fourth quarter differed from the final period played at Wilson Memorial when these two last met earlier this year.
“It was the opposite from the last time we played them,” Gale said. “It was good to be able to finish it and have a much stronger quarter at the end of the game.”
The Hornets (13-6, 8-2 Shenandoah) battled throughout the game but made critical errors in that fourth quarter, including missing 11 free throws in the contest.
Wilson Memorial head coach Jackie Bryan talked about the performance overall afterward as her team now deals with a two-game skid.
“I thought we battled,” Bryan said. “Some things just didn’t go our way. We missed [11] free throws … we had our chances.”
The Hornets were led by the efforts of senior guard Laci Norman who had 18 points in the game, and were also led by sophomore forward CC Robinson, who had 18 points and 19 rebounds.
Bryan talked about Robinson in this game, especially on the glass.
“She can be a beast,” Bryan said. “I was busting her for the ones she didn’t get, but she works so hard.”
The Indians had three players in double figures in the contest, led by junior guard Mia Alexander’s 15 points. Junior guard Trinity Hendrick added 12, and sophomore forward Calleigh Wilkerson added 10 for the Indians.
Gale said depth matters for his team’s success moving forward, especially with the large number of injuries they have at the moment.
“Right now we’ve just got 10 bodies, and we count on all 10,” Gale said. “All 10 are playing and they have a role and they are contributing in some way. It doesn’t have to be scoring. They are doing something out there, and it’s good to have a full team effort.”
