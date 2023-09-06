FORT DEFIANCE — After going down by three early in the fifth set following a double-digit loss in set four, the writing was on the wall for Fort Defiance to suffer another tough loss.
Indians sophomore outside hitter Maecy Frizzelle pointed to a lack of energy for their losses in the second and fourth sets but said they revitalized their energy and team chemistry for the winner-take-all set five once they realized precisely what was at stake.
“Everything that we missed from the second and fourth sets, we brought back,” Frizzelle said. “We’re playing for each other, and I don’t think that we did that in those other sets — so we brought it back. It showed how important those things are.”
It looked to be Turner Ashby who would get the nod after jumping to the early lead in set five. Yet, the Indians dug deep and found what they needed to claim a 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 13-25, 15-9 non-district match victory over the Knights on Tuesday at FDHS.
FDHS second-year head coach Amber Pitsenbarger knew her team got down on themselves after set four but described Tuesday’s victory as an excellent “come-from-behind” win in what was both teams’ first five-set match of the season.
“To be able to come back and actually win in the fifth set was huge for them to see that they can do it,” Pitsenbarger said. “Especially because a lot of them are younger. I only have three seniors, so to see how they work with adversity was really good, too.”
Frizzelle believes their energy has to be ecstatic in order to be successful and said if they react appropriately to scoring points, the momentum builds throughout a set.
“Just going crazy on the little, ‘Oh, they hit it [into] the net, let’s go,’” Frizzelle said. “Stomping our feet, the whole shebang. … You have to have really intense energy.”
Frizzelle believes her passing was strong against TA because she believes she was “watching” the game rather than playing it, and her passing techniques have been something the two-year varsity player has improved on all season.
“It started off really rough,” Frizzelle said. “I think the practices and the playing with the high-level and passing on the high-level [has] really helped me.”
It was a valiant effort by the Knights on Tuesday, and their performance left TA head coach Brandi Baylor smiling at the end. Baylor believes Tuesday’s outing is an indicator of how much they’ve progressed as a team.
“I think it was a great opportunity for us to see how much we’ve grown and how much we’re buying into what we need to do defensively,” Baylor said. “I thought our kids played great. I thought Fort played super well, too, and it was a great match.
The results certainly didn’t dictate the energy the Knights possessed on Tuesday, as their enthusiasm for nearly every point was thunderous throughout the Don Landes Gymnasium.
“They play their hearts out,” Baylor said. “They want to win [and] they’re scrappy, so that’s only going to make us better as we fine-tune some things as we move forward.”
Baylor feels they got “tight” in the fifth set, noting she has a lot of younger players who haven’t been in those pressure situations before.
Despite the loss, the first thing Baylor said post-game was she wasn’t disappointed at all, and the takeaway from Tuesday is that her girls never quit.
“We tell our kids all the time to trust in the process of what we’re trying to do,” Baylor said. “Defensively, the things we’re doing on the court, and offensively. They do. They believe in what we’re doing, and they continue to work harder and harder and get better. I’m not upset at all at our effort and where we ended up, we just ended up on the wrong side of the win tonight.”
The score was knotted at 18 in set one, and the Indians proceeded to tally seven unanswered points, with senior Trinity Hedrick serving them all. Set two was tied up at 19, but this time, it was the Knights surging ahead to claim the win. The Knights jumped to the early advantage in the first two sets, but in set three, it was the Indians that gained the early edge.
That propelled Fort Defiance to the win in the third set. Looking to close it out in set four, the Indians went up 4-0 early, but the Knights wouldn’t lay down and charged back for a decisive 25-13 set victory. Turner Ashby led 4-1 in set five, but the Indians wouldn’t be denied, as they knotted the game at five and ultimately never looked back to secure the 15-9 win.
Frizzelle led with 10 kills and 26 digs, while junior Ella Shreckhise contributed eight kills. Senior Carleyanna Ryder notched 25 assists, while Hedrick had three aces. For Turner Ashby, senior Harleigh Propst led with 10 kills and 12 assists, while sophomore Kyleigh Knight ended with 21 digs. Senior Bella Schultz ended with 15 digs, while junior Emmeline Bailey swatted five blocks.
Norah Anderson, Fort Defiance’s sole varsity freshman, impressed in the final stages of set five by dealing out some key serves. Anderson resets herself like a veteran, taking a few deep breaths and locking in before every serve.
“I don’t think she really lets the pressure of being a freshman on varsity get to her too much,” Pitsenbarger said. “She does a good job of staying focused and playing how she knows how to play.”
The Indians (5-4) travel to Rockbridge County (8-1) for non-district play on Monday at 7 p.m., while the Knights (5-4) host Monticello on Thursday in non-district action at 6:30 p.m.
A gritty, five-set battle against a capable Turner Ashby squad is something Frizzelle believes the team needed and the victory will help boost their confidence moving forward.
“I’m tired of losing,” Frizzelle said. “I’m not gonna lie, [at] Fort Defiance, we don’t like to lose. I think that this will help us get confident and realize we do have team chemistry, if we actually put the effort into having it and the effort into the energy. … If we all come together and support each other, then we can win.”
