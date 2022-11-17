FORT DEFIANCE — The tears that filled Addison Hammond's eyes didn't come from disappointment in how her team performed that evening.
Instead, the Fort Defiance senior said she simply didn't want to let go.
“This was one of the best teams I’ve ever had," Hammond said. "We just worked really well and everyone was friends on and off the court, so it was great. To go this far is insane. It was a great run, a great last season.”
The Indians had their historic campaign come to an end Wednesday with a 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24 loss at the hands of unbeaten Hidden Valley in the Virginia High School League Class 3 volleyball semifinals in front of a packed house at Don Landes Gymnasium.
With the victory, the Titans advanced to the state championship Saturday against York. Fort, meanwhile, had its season come to a close with a 26-2 overall mark.
“I really couldn’t have expected anything like this," first-year Indians head coach Amber Pitsenbarger admitted. "It was a record-breaking year. This group of seniors worked harder than any girls I’ve ever seen before.”
Early on in Wednesday's match, Hidden Valley looked every bit as good as its perfect record indicated behind the strong play of Caleigh Ponn.
The sophomore standout continuously came up with powerful kills and impressive aces as the Titans quickly went up 2-0 to open the match.
“[Ponn] is really good," Fort setter Baylee Blalock said. "She’s amazing. Their defense is really good, too, so you have to move the ball around. It’s so late in the season, everyone knows what you can do. You have to adjust to things and I don’t know if we adjusted as well as we could. They have really good servers. Every single one is capable of an ace.”
But much like the Indians stood up in the face of adversity after dropping back-to-back sets in a five-set victory over Tunstall in the semifinals just a few days before, they responded with that same type of fight Wednesday.
In the third set, suddenly the serving of Fort started giving Hidden Valley problems, kills started finding their way to open spots in the Titans defense and the momentum quickly shifted in favor of the home team.
“A lot of us were trying so hard to get kills and put the ball down, we weren’t putting it in the spots it needs to go," Frizzelle said. "Especially me, I was overdoing it and hitting it out. … We were down on ourselves, but we eventually realized that we had to step it up or we’re going to go home. You might as well leave it all on the court at that point in the game."
The Indians won that third set 25-21, giving the home crowd — the largest of the year by far for Fort — a reason to stand and roar with excitement.
“The seniors, we gathered everyone together and just said, ‘OK, guys. You’ve gotta want it here. Why not us? Why can’t we do it?’" said Blalock, who had 30 assists, 15 digs and four aces. "We had to come together and believe we could do it. The first and second sets, I don’t know if we believed we could do it. Once we started believing, good things happened.”
The momentum from that third set did indeed carry into the fourth with Fort leading for much of the set, but the Titans are 31-0 for a reason.
Ponn got a couple of kills late and ultimately, the Indians just didn't have enough firepower to take down the favorite to win the state title this year.
“We always knew we could keep up with them," said Fort Defiance senior Ellie Cook, who finished with 18 digs and 10 kills. "It was just a matter of getting in our rhythm with a big crowd and what was on the line. It just took us a little longer than usual to get in our rhythm. Once we did, we capitalized in that third set. It just didn’t go our way in the fourth.”
It was a special year for Fort, capturing its first regional championship since 1990 and advancing one round further than they did a year ago.
Coincidentally, it was the Titans who ended the Indians' season both times.
“We didn’t go down without a fight," Cook said. "These girls pulled through. We didn’t want to have our season end like this. It’s unfortunate that it did, but we all played our hearts out in the last two sets. I'm proud of that.”
For the senior class of Hammond, Blalock, Cook, Adriana Shields, Laura Miller, Brooke Truslow and Elizabeth Kurtz, it marked their final match.
That group goes down as one of the winningest classes to come through the school and left a legacy that will be remembered for quite some time.
“I’m so proud of each and every one of the girls," Blalock said. "We all gave everything we had. We came up a little short, but I know every single one of us is going to go home happy with the effort we put into the game.”
Hammond finished with 17 digs for Fort while Ella Shreckhise had seven digs and four kills, Carleyanne Ryder chipped in with nine digs, Kurtz added 12 digs and Trinity Hedrick had a solid night with eight kills.
On a night where the Indians were having a hard time saying goodbye to their talented seniors, their impressive freshman gave the team a reason to smile.
“I’m really excited," said outside hitter Maecy Ann Frizzelle, who had 12 kills, five digs, three blocks and two aces. "[The seniors have] been there, really shown me how to be a leader. I’m going to kind of take a little piece of every one of them and use all of it together to hopefully be a better leader.”
After back-to-back trips to the state tournament, the pressure is now on for the next Fort volleyball team to continue the winning tradition.
For Pitsenbarger, she's hopeful the loss can be a learning experience for all involved.
“Especially being here and in this high-pressure situation, it gives them the confidence that they can do it next year," Pitsenbarger said. "We’ll have five returners, so they’ll be able to step up and really lead in a big way."
The match brought out the best atmosphere of the year Wednesday and pinned two of the state's top teams against each other in a high-stakes match.
Although the Indians came up short, Frizzelle said the experience was special and is something she can build off over the next three seasons.
“You can’t explain that to somebody," Frizzelle said. "Can’t explain the feeling, the pressure, the nervousness. As long as we keep playing Fort Defiance volleyball and buckling down and doing what we need to do to win, we’re going to be OK. We just need to support each other through it.”
The inability to explain her thoughts clearly was something Hammond struggled with, too, as she tried to sum up how special this season was.
The senior, like many of her teammates, wasn't disappointed with how her team performed or the effort they put forward in Wednesday's loss.
Instead, she was simply mourning the loss of a year that was special in so many ways.
And that was something she wasn't ready to let go of.
“We knew this could be our last game, which we didn’t want to admit," Hammond said. "We just wanted to have a positive outlook. We wanted to fight as hard as we could. I just hope the next team can continue this. I know they can do it. They’re so great.”
