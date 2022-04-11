FORT DEFIANCE — On a night where everyone around him wanted to honor him for his success, it made sense that Todd Wood remained unchanged.

The even-keeled eighth year Fort Defiance softball coach has found quite a bit of success during his tenure at the school — he was honored for his 100th victory on Monday — and a big reason has been his ability to keep a steady demeanor.

Turns out Wood’s players have a little bit of that same approach as the unbeaten Indians battled through a game in which they trailed much of the contest before exploding for four runs in the sixth inning to defeat rival Turner Ashby 4-3 in non-district softball action between two of the area’s best teams at FDHS.

“That was pure grit,” Wood said. “They were just bearing down, showing grit.”

The Indians trailed 3-0 entering the sixth inning when Lindsay Atkins led off the inning with a single to right and eventually moved over to third on a hard-hit ground ball from senior teammate Kiersten “Kirby” Ransome.

From there, Brooke Atkins connected on a two-run single that scored Lindsay Atkins and Lilian Berry and then McKenna Mace connected on a two-run homer deep over the left-field fence that gave the Indians their first lead of the game at 4-3.

Turns out, that was the only run Fort needed in the big-time rivalry victory.

“That was big,” Wood said. “To go through our lineup like that and every player step up and make a play, it was big. They just responded at the perfect time.”

Mace and Brooke Atkins provided all of the RBIs for the Indians (6-0), who finished with just six hits as a team in completing the season sweep of TA.

Berry pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out nine — a performance that left her head coach proud.

“She did great,” Wood said. “She got hit on early and we had some defensive mistakes, but she threw great. She really settled in and got out of it.”

Lily Moyers was impressive in the circle for the Knights (7-2), despite the loss, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks with a strikeout in 5.1 innings.

Makenzie Cyzick had two hits for TA while Moyers was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Kendall Simmers also added a triple and an RBI for the Knights in the setback.

“It helps having experience,” Wood said. “Our kids made the right adjustments.”

Turner Ashby 200 001 0 — 3 6 0

Fort Defiance 000 004 x — 4 6 1

Moyers, Lambert and Adams. Berry and B. Atkins. W — Berry. L — Moyers.

