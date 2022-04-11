FORT DEFIANCE — On a night where everyone around him wanted to honor him for his success, it made sense that Todd Wood remained unchanged.
The even-keeled eighth year Fort Defiance softball coach has found quite a bit of success during his tenure at the school — he was honored for his 100th victory on Monday — and a big reason has been his ability to keep a steady demeanor.
Turns out Wood’s players have a little bit of that same approach as the unbeaten Indians battled through a game in which they trailed much of the contest before exploding for four runs in the sixth inning to defeat rival Turner Ashby 4-3 in non-district softball action between two of the area’s best teams at FDHS.
“That was pure grit,” Wood said. “They were just bearing down, showing grit.”
The Indians trailed 3-0 entering the sixth inning when Lindsay Atkins led off the inning with a single to right and eventually moved over to third on a hard-hit ground ball from senior teammate Kiersten “Kirby” Ransome.
From there, Brooke Atkins connected on a two-run single that scored Lindsay Atkins and Lilian Berry and then McKenna Mace connected on a two-run homer deep over the left-field fence that gave the Indians their first lead of the game at 4-3.
