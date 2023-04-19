FORT DEFIANCE — The collective sigh of relief coming from the Fort Defiance dugout could be heard up on the hill at Alumni Field.
After a strong start to the season, the Indians have been in a funk.
And on Tuesday, they hope to have gotten out of it after an 8-1 win over Shenandoah District baseball opponent Waynesboro at home.
“I think we all needed that one,” FDHS head coach Damian Fink said.
Junior pitcher Jacob Shifflett had a strong night on the mound, something Fort had desperately needed during a recent six-game losing streak, as he tossed five innings of shutout baseball.
Shifflett gave up two hits and three walks while also striking out three.
“Jacob did a good job on the mound and that’s kind of what we’ve been searching for,” Fink said “We needed somebody that can go up on the mound and make it difficult on the opposing team and not give up a whole lot of freebies. I thought he did a really good job.”
Josh Hostetter, a senior infielder who made his first appearance on the mound, pitched two innings in relief, giving up one run on a hit.
“He’s never pitched in high school, maybe not his entire life,” Fink said. “But he came in and performed. Give a lot of credit to him.”
At the plate, senior right fielder Dillon Lavaway was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while sophomore second baseman Isaac Marshall continued to produce with two hits and an RBI.
Other key contributors for the Indians included senior shortstop Jack Liskey with a hit, two runs scored, and an RBI, while Shifflett, freshman first baseman Tripp Hanger and senior catcher Logan Mayhew all finished with RBI singles in the much-needed victory.
“I said before the season that anybody can beat anybody [in the Shenandoah District] and it’s proven to be true,” Fink said. “It definitely pays off. It teaches guys to be mentally tough. We don’tget a lot of free wins, so it prepares you for the postseason. If you’re in tight ballgames all the time and going against good competition, there are just so many different baseball scenarios that you’re prepared for.”
Fort (4-6, 1-3 Shenandoah) returns to action Thursday at non-district rival Spotswood, while the Little Giants (1-10, 1-3 Shenandoah) will host district opponent Riverheads that evening at Kate Collins Field.
“Pitching and defense are key,” Fink said. “We need strong pitches, a strong defense, and do things to get a couple of runs every game. If we keep pitching like we did last night and play solid defense and making the plays that you’re supposed to make, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”
