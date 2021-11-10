FORT DEFIANCE — It was a moment that Fort Defiance senior Lilian Berry insisted she’s been waiting for since she first put on a glove.
“Ever since I started playing, I imagined pitching on the big screen and being up there,” Berry said.
On Wednesday, with her closest friends, teammates and family members around her, Berry made a dream a reality when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Penn State.
The 5-foot-6 right-hander is the first Division I softball signee from Fort Defiance in over 20 years.
“She’s meant a lot to the program,” Indians coach Todd Wood said. “She’s a hard worker. She works on her own, even in the offseason. She’s going to do great wherever she goes, whatever position she plays. She works hard and she’s a great inspiration to a lot of girls. A lot of girls look up to her.”
Berry has, quite frankly, done it all for Fort Defiance she first started on the varsity team as a freshman.
As a hitter, a pitcher or a leader off the field, her value to the FDHS program has been immeasurable, according to teammates and coaches.
Now, after originally committing to Oregon State last year before reopening her commitment and choosing the Nittany Lions a couple of months down the road, Berry will head to the next level.
“I’m so excited,” Berry said. “The coaches texted us and said, ‘Welcome to the family.’ That’s just kind of how I feel about it. I’m so excited to be a part of that. The coaches are big on being family oriented. We’re a big family, have good morals and values. That was a huge part.”
When Berry arrives at Penn State next year, she’ll likely be greeted by a familiar face.
Former Page County standout Maddie Gordon is currently in her freshman year at PSU and is a longtime friend and workout partner of Berry’s. The Fort senior said that was a major plus.
“We’ve always worked out together,” Berry said. “It’s cool to have a familiar face when I get there.”
As Berry prepares for the next stage of her decorated softball career, she couldn’t help but reflect on all of the hard work and dedication to the sport that it took to even get her into this position.
Since she first picked up her glove, the Fort Defiance standout made it a goal of hers.
Now, the Indians senior has made it a reality.
“Being officially signed is nice,” Berry said. “Now I’m just working harder to get there.”
