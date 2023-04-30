FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance took an early lead and never looked back, defeating Augusta County rival Buffalo Gap 10-0 in six innings of Shenandoah District baseball on Thursday at home.
With the win, the Indians avenged a high-scoring 21-15 loss to the Bison on April 4, earning their fourth victory in the last five games.
"Gap is a good team. They beat us earlier in the season, but I thought the key to the game was the defense behind [FDHS junior pitcher] Sam [Garber]," Indians head coach Damian Fink said. "Sam was able to get ahead all night, and he's had back-to-back very good performances."
Garber pitched a complete six-inning shutout with four strikeouts, three walks, and just two hits to get the win for Fort Defiance. BGHS junior pitcher Haden Toler took the loss for the Bison, giving up four runs (two earned) on three hits with a walk and no strikeouts. Junior Kody Bright pitched the first 1.3 innings, giving up five earned runs on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Gap junior Kasey Fitzgerald went 3.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
"Coming into this game, I knew I just had to fill up in the zone and trust my defense," Garber said. "Our chemistry is really coming together this year, and especially right now, and I think that we're gonna look good along the road and start winning some more games."
The Indians got to work in the first, as Garber walked and senior Jack Liskey doubled to center. A wild pitch to sophomore Isaac Marshall brought home Garber to give Fort a 1-0 lead. The Bison tried to respond in the top of the second, as senior Dylan Alphin walked, sophomore Cooper Cline singled, and junior Hunter Showalter walked to load the bases with two outs, but Toler flew out to left to end the inning for the Bison.
That mistake would haunt Buffalo Gap, as senior Logan Mayhew and Kaden Johnson walked to lead off the inning, and junior Landon Barb singled to left to load the bases. That set the stage for standout senior outfielder Dillon Lavaway, who crushed a grand slam over the left field to give the Indians a 5-0 lead and all of the game's momentum early on.
The game would remain mostly inactive until the bottom of the fifth when Liskey would reach second on an infield pop-up that Bison infielders miscommunicated on and allowed to drop. He took third on a wild pitch and scored on a single to right from Tripp Hanger. Alphin doubled to right in the top of the sixth for Buffalo Gap in the top of the sixth, but that would be all the Bison could muster for the rest of the game.
Toler pitched the bottom of the sixth for the visiting Bison. Senior Dante Mazariegos led off pinch-hitting for Landon Barb and singled to center field. Lavaway drove him in with a double to center and then scored himself on a wild throw to first on a single from Garber. Toler retired the next two, but after walking Hanger, Mayhew ripped a two-run double to center field, making the score 10-0 and necessitating the mercy rule.
For Fort, Lavaway led the way, going 2-for-4 with five RBIs with two runs scored. Barb went 1-2 with a run scored. Mazariegos was 1-1 and scored once. Mayhew went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, three walks, and a run scored. Hanger went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Liskey went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Marshall went 1-for-3. For Gap, Alphin went 1-for-1 with a double and two walks, and Cline went 1-for-2 with a single.
The Indians (7-7, 4-3 Shenandoah) hope to push their win streak to four when they host non-district foe Turner Ashby on Monday, while the Bison (11-4, 4-3 Shenandoah) will look to bounce back at home against Riverheads in an Augusta County rivalry game on Tuesday.
