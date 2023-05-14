WAYNESBORO — No longer the bridesmaid, the Fort Defiance girls track team is finally the bride.
After finishing as runner-up at the previous two Shenandoah District track and field tournaments — by less than five points in both instances — the Indians took home the first-place trophy with a commanding performance at Waynesboro High School on Wednesday.
“This is incredible. It’s incredible,” veteran FDHS head coach David Stewart said. “It’s a good group of kids. They’re talented; good kids all the way around. They really stepped up and went after it. They knew that we had lost the last two years. For the seniors, that was on their mind. And we had a bunch of freshman step up today.”
It was another big day for Indians senior Kaity Ruiz, who broke her school record in the 400 again in helping to lead Fort to the victory. She also had personal bests to accompany first-place finishes in the 100 and 200. She also won the 400.
“That was awesome,” Ruiz said. “I’m speechless. This being my last district meet as a senior, I went all in. We all did our work, and here we are.”
It was also a redemption story for the Staunton boys track team, as the talented Storm edged the dynamic Waynesboro boys track squad for the championship. The two city schools, loaded with talent and each featuring a Division I track signee, put on a show.
Although Waynesboro edged Staunton in first-place finishes, the Storm’s depth helped them surpass the Little Giants on the score sheets.
“It feels good to come down here, and get the trophy back,” Storm head coach Teley Tate said afterward. “We signed kids up for the events. Kids did more [events] than they usually do. We made some switches here and there. I told them it wasn’t about getting first. It was about getting top three. We told them to compete with each other.”
Storm senior Maaliah Cabell, who recently committed to Virginia Tech, finished with first-place finishes in the high jump, long jump, and 200.
“We had to get it (the championship trophy) back this year,” Cabell said. “It feels great. It’s my last high school year of track. We won my first year [of competing], and we won this year. We won it as a team. We put everything out there. It’s amazing. I like it.”
GIRLS MEET
Fort Defiance
Abby Lane had a huge night for the district champions, winning the 800 and 1600 races. The Indians also won the 3200 relay. Fort finished with 120 team points, nearly 30 points better than the second-place team.
Wilson Memorial
Wilson’s Quinn Franklin won the 3200 race, and the Hornets beat Waynesboro by half of a point for second place. The Hornets amassed 91 points in Wednesday’s meet.
Waynesboro
Jasmine Redifer had a massive day for Waynesboro. She finished first in the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the long jump, and the triple jump. The Little Giants finished third as a team with a score of 90.50.
Stuarts Draft
Defending Class 2A state champion Abby Mikolay continued her strong showing in the throwing events, taking home first in the shot put and the discus. Teammate Anna Callo won the pole vault, and the Cougars scored 77.50 points, good enough for fourth place.
Staunton
Kendal Brown took first place in the high jump for Staunton. The Storm also won the 400 relay and the 1600 relay races. Staunton finished fifth with 72 points.
Riverheads
The Gladiators received strong performances from thrower MacKenzie Roller and Bridgewater College-bound senior Summer Wallace. Riverheads finished sixth with 66 points.
BOYS MEET
Staunton
Staunton’s Thomas Chisley took home the triple jump district championship. He also had a strong showing in the other jumping events. Staunton’s winning team score was 121 points.
Waynesboro
Coastal Carolina track commit Adam Groves was dominant in the 3200 relay. He was one of four Little Giants athletes to win an individual track championship. Qua’ran Patterson won the 110 hurdles. Teammate Amari Carter won the 100. Miles Jolin finished first in the 1600.
The Little Giants also won the 400 relay and the 3200 relay. Waynesboro finished second with a team score of 103.
Fort Defiance
Fort Defiance finished third in the boys’ meet with a score of 89 points. Jalen Alexander took home the district championship in the 400. Teammate BC Summerfield won the 300 hurdles.
Wilson Memorial
Parker Showalter was the district shot put champion, while Hornet teammate Clark Dana won the 800. Wilson finished fourth with a team score of 66 points.
Riverheads
Dillon Schaefer won the discus, and Nolan Tyree was the district pole vault champion. Riverheads finished fifth with a score of 64.
Stuarts Draft
Sixth-placed Stuarts Draft finished one point behind Riverheads with a team score of 63. Christian Moats had a big day in all three jumping events for the Cougars.
Buffalo Gap
Buffalo Gap’s 3200 relay team took second place. The Bison finished in seventh place with 21 points.
