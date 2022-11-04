FORT DEFIANCE — As each kill came roaring past a Fluvanna County defender's head, Maecy Ann Frizzelle could be seen turning around with a beaming smile.
"I just really love volleyball," the Fort Defiance standout freshman said.
Frizzelle had another big night, helping the top-seeded Indians cruise to a 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 sweep of fifth-seeded Fluvanna County in the Region 3C volleyball semifinals on Thursday in front of a packed house at Don Landes Gymnasium.
With the victory, Fort Defiance clinched a berth in next week's Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament for the second consecutive season.
“At the beginning, we thought we’d have a good team but I don’t think I really felt like I was going to be able to play up as a middle [hitter] and that we’d be able to play at that level," said Frizzelle, who had eight kills, four digs and a pair of blocks.
Unlike the quarterfinal matchup when Wilson Memorial at least posed a threat in the opening set, the Indians took care of business quickly against the Flucos.
Fort jumped out to big leads early in the first two sets to coast to victories and by the time Fluvanna started to find a rhythm, the Indians were already well in tune to their own beat.
“It’s a really big accomplishment for all of us," said Fort junior Trinity Hedrick, who had four kills. "We’re all fighting for each other and just playing together as a team. In practice, we work on focusing. We don’t goof off, we’re always strict on what we need to do and what we need to get done. We all make sure everyone is focused. If one person is struggling, we’ll pull them aside and help them fix it.”
The win over the Flucos was the 19th straight for the Indians (24-1), who haven't missed a beat this season despite playing under a first-year head coach.
Amber Pitsenbarger, a Fort Defiance alum and former player for the program, took over for longtime head coach Sue Leonard this season and the team has thrived.
“I knew it was possible coming into it because I knew the potential these girls had, the fact that they’ve worked so hard over the past couple of months and really prepared for this situation," Pitsenbarger said about reaching states. "I knew they were going to come up big for me today because they just want it so bad.”
What is perhaps most impressive about the Indians under Pitsenbarger is their remarkable consistency throughout the regular season and now into the playoffs.
After a three-set loss to Rockbridge County in an early-season tournament in Palmyra, Fort has been on a roll since and has managed to have zero letdowns.
“The energy and the team chemistry and playing together," Frizzelle said is the key to maintaining the intensity. "If you’re not playing together and not playing your game, you’re not going to win. You have to play Fort Defiance volleyball.”
The usual suspects did the damage for the Indians on Thursday with Baylee Blalock registering 23 assists, eight digs and a trio of kills while Ellie Cook had 13 digs, eight kills and three aces and Ella Shreckhise finished with five kills and four digs.
Addison Hammond also stepped up for Fort with six digs and a pair of aces while Carleyanne Ryder had four digs and three aces and Elizabeth Kurtz had five digs and a pair of aces herself.
“It’s a lot of pressure to play up to everybody else, but my team is really supportive," Frizzelle said. "I’ve played with them forever, so it’s the best experience. Everyone is really supportive, the captains are really supportive.”
On a team filled with talented upperclassmen, Frizzelle stands out as the baby-faced freshman that's already making elite plays at the varsity level.
“She’s crazy," Hedrick said about Frizzelle. "She’s going to be so good. She brings a lot to the team with her kills and the power she brings to the team is just crazy.”
Although Frizzelle is a new face on the area volleyball scene this season, her contributions for the Indians haven't been a surprise to those inside the program.
“I’ve coached Maecy since she was in the sixth grade and I knew she was a big-time player," Pitsenbarger said. "She knows volleyball very well, and has been around the sport forever. She can come up with those big kills when she needs to, but she’s gotten so smart about when to hit hard and when to tip. She’s gotten a lot better at reading [defenses] and things like that and that’s been huge for us.”
As Fort coasted to the sweep Thursday, the excitement on the court was evident.
Whether it was a quick high-five or a roar from the crowd, the atmosphere around the Indians is at an all-time high as they now prepare to host second-seeded Rustburg — a straight-sets winner over Spotswood — in the regional title match.
“That’s one thing I typically don’t have to worry about with them is them being negative toward each other," Pitsenbarger said. "They’re always so positive, so uplifting. We talk about that every single day in practice, every single day in the locker room before a game. We talk about positive touches, making sure we’re reassuring everyone. They all have so much trust, it really takes them far.”
Fort will host the Red Devils at 1 p.m. on Saturday back inside Don Landes Gym.
And if the Indians hope to earn a win and secure a first-round game in next week's VHSL Class 3 state tournament, they'll need Frizzelle's passion, along with the rest of the team, on full display.
“The energy comes from my teammates," Frizzelle said. "Of course, you don’t have any energy without the people around you. But then it’s just my love for volleyball. The ups and downs are so exciting, it just makes you very energetic."
