FORT DEFIANCE — With each point that the visitors racked up, the belief started to gain some steam.
Following a first-round win over Turner Ashby on Monday, players from Wilson Memorial were eager to get a third shot at Fort Defiance — their Shenandoah District rival that they had lost to twice in the regular season already this year.
Turns out, the top-seeded Indians are the four-time Shenandoah District champions for a reason as they held off a strong start from the eighth-seeded Green Hornets to cruise to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-12 sweep in the Region 3C volleyball quarterfinals in front of a nice crowd inside Don Landes Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“We knew Wilson was going to come out and bring a lot of energy," said Fort senior setter Baylee Blalock, who had 26 assists, eight digs and five kills. "They were really motivated to play us and we knew that. They know everything we do. You have to try new things, try things out when they’re picking things up like that.”
The Indians jumped out to an early lead in the first set, but Wilson used an 8-1 run to actually take a 14-13 lead at one point. From there, though, the floodgates opened and the Green Hornets never seemed to recover.
After taking the first set 25-20, Fort's winning margin gradually increased in the next two sets en route to the sweep.
“The first set is super important," Indians senior Ellie Cook said. "It sets the pace for the whole game. We know we have to come out and win that first set in order to be successful for the next few.”
On Monday, Wilson jumped out to a 12-0 lead over the Knights in the first set and cruised to a convincing 25-5 victory before eventually earning a sweep in the opening round of the regional playoffs in Fishersville.
But against Fort on Tuesday, the Green Hornets were unable to sustain the early momentum they built.
“The first set was crucial, especially after their win last night," Indians coach Amber Pitsenbarger said. "We talked about it a lot — making sure we play with a ton of intensity and setting the tone in the first set.”
As the match went along Tuesday, the fatigue showed for Wilson as it had a hard time keeping up with the hard-hitting abilities from Fort standouts, including outside hitters Trinity Hedrick and Maecy Ann Frizzelle.
Although she wasn't ready to use it as an excuse, Grove acknowledged that her team certainly battled through the fatigue late against Fort and it likely had an impact on the Green Hornets as the match went along.
“We just showed a lot more intensity, a lot more confidence [in the first set]," Grove said. "We had that motivation when we came in. That was helpful, but we didn’t hold it. I felt we weren’t quite going for some things we normally would and it’s one of those things where it is a high-intensity match. We haven’t had a team hit at us like that in a while. That makes it difficult, too, so you’re trying to adjust to that intensity.”
Since coming to the Shenandoah District in 2019, the Indians have made life tough for their opponents.
This past season, despite losing last year's Player of the Year in Lani Goggin and having a first-year head coach in Pitsenbarger, Fort went unbeaten in district play and captured its fourth consecutive district championship.
“Playing a team three times, they start to really learn our tendencies," Pitsenbarger said. "We have the same sort of thing, too, where we learn their tendencies. It is really hard playing a team a third time and beating them and staying up. You don’t want to get complacent. Any night can be your last night and that’s the mentality we had to come in with tonight. We didn’t want to be lazy and make tonight our last night.”
The Green Hornets actually won a set against the Indians in the regular season and played them tough early on Tuesday, but the depth and talent the Indians have was eventually just too much to overcome.
“We come in here and we have this mindset that we’re going to win and I think one kill, one good ball gets us down," Wilson Memorial senior Hope Maddox said after the match. "We really came out tonight and we worked on that. We had some good stuff going. I’m not mad with how we played at all. I'm proud."
Wilson (15-7) says goodbye to six seniors in Maddox, Allison Sykes, Laynie Major, Hailey Flint, Laci Norman and Cierra Cannon that have helped restore the winning tradition inside the program.
Grove said those players have achieved quite a bit during their time and set the program up well for the future.
“They helped set that standard for expectations," Grove said. "The others are ready to step up in those positions. We’ll be able to pick up in a positive way next year and those seniors helped lead the way for that.”
Sykes led the Green Hornets with a double-double of 12 kills and 13 digs in the season-ending loss while Maddox was big defensively, once again, with 17 digs and Olivia Messin, a junior, dished out 14 assists.
“It’s really amazing to see how far we’ve come, how many challenges we’ve overcome as a team," Maddox said. "It’s bittersweet. I’m sore about losing this team. I’m excited to see them next year.”
The victory was the Indians' 18th in a row and puts them one win away from a state berth.
Fort will host fifth-seeded Fluvanna County — a four-set winner over No. 4 Liberty Christian Academy on Tuesday — in the regional semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. back inside Don Landes Gymnasium.
“We’re super excited, we’re ready," Cook said. "We’re all coming to practice ready tomorrow. This is what we’ve all wanted, what we’ve worked for the whole season. We’re just ready for this game on Thursday.”
Against Wilson, Frizzelle led the way with 10 kills and two aces while Cook had a near double-double of 10 digs and nine kills and Hedrick also impressed with seven kills and four digs of her own in the victory.
Also chipping in for the Indians (23-1) was Ella Shreckhise with eight digs while Carleyanne Ryder and Elizabeth Kurtz added seven each and Addison Hammond finished with a team-high 12 digs and three aces.
“All of our seniors are really motivated," Blalock said. "The captains are just trying to motivate everybody. A lot of people didn’t expect us to come out and be as good, but it’s nice that we’re showing everybody that we’re here and we’re back and we have a chance to make it to the state tournament.”
Early on Tuesday, it appeared the Green Hornets had some momentum to pull off a big-time road upset.
But quickly, Fort showcased its poise, responded to the adversity and cruised to another impressive win.
As the team moves forward, the players and coaches know they'll need that same approach down the stretch.
“They’re not ready to lose," Pitsenbarger said. "They want to go to states again. That’s their hunger, their motivation. They want to make sure they can make that state trip again.”
