FORT DEFIANCE — After the first set, she admitted the thought crossed her mind.
But when Fort Defiance took a two-set lead on Rockbridge County — a team that's been a thorn in its side over the past few seasons — in the Region 3C semifinals, reality started to sink in for veteran FDHS coach Sue Leonard.
“I’m going, ‘Oh, my gosh. We could win this,'" Leonard said. "It was like a shock."
The Indians eventually swept the Wildcats — their first win over RCHS in four years — and clinched a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament. Even after a loss to Rustburg in the regional championship match, Fort Defiance players and coaches are riding on a high to the state tournament, where they'll take on Hidden Valley today at 4:30 p.m. in the quarterfinal round in Roanoke.
“It’s amazing," Indians senior Lindsay Atkins said. "Right now, I feel like we have a good shot at making it past the first stage of states. I really, truly believe we have a really good shot. It’s always a goal to get to states, but our focus was just simply on beating Rockbridge County at the time. They’ve ended our season for so many years now. To end it at their place was definitely special."
The win over the Wildcats avenged the only two regular-season losses Fort had this year. The Indians went unbeaten in Shenandoah District play.
“Having a lot of experience works really well," said Fort outside hitter Lani Goggin, who is one of three seniors on the roster. "Everyone knows the speed, how you’re supposed to play, what you’re supposed to do. With the younger girls on the team, having that experience helps them grow and do better.”
The Indians (22-3) now turn their attention toward state volleyball power Hidden Valley.
The Titans (26-2) won the River Ridge District and Region 3D championships this season and are coached by Carla Ponn, who is a native of Luray.
“It is [special]," Fort senior McKenna Mace said. "This year, we really gave it our all and put it all out there. To go this far, we haven’t done this in a really long time. It’s a special feeling. We have really good chemistry on, and off, the court. We’re all really good friends. We all have a good connection and that helps us."
The win over Rockbridge County last week was undoubtedly Fort's biggest win of the season and one that the team is still enjoying, in some aspects, this week.
But the experienced Indians know the task at hand and what's at stake now.
And after coming so close in years past, they said they won't take it for granted.
“It’s a fun ride," Leonard said. "Once you get here, it’s just fun to keep playing. They understand that. We’ve been so close the last few years. There’s only, maybe, three players who played when we made it two years ago. … Most of these kids don’t remember that. We’re enjoying this moment, for sure.”
