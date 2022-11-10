FORT DEFIANCE — It's easy to get caught up in the moment at times and forget to sit back, take a deep breath, and enjoy exactly what it is that's going on around you.
But that's exactly what the Fort Defiance volleyball team was trying to do this past week after an impressive sweep of two-time defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion Rustburg in the Region 3C volleyball championship on Saturday.
“The other day, we were just looking up at the banners and we were so excited," Indians senior Elizabeth Kurtz said. "It’s something that we’ve realized in the locker room after the games. It’s so special to make an impact and add to that history. We’ve definitely taken the time to just let it sink in and the excitement of all of it.”
Up until the big victory over the Red Devils, opponents from the Seminole District had been a thorn in area teams' sides over the past decade in the postseason.
Fort, along with Rockbridge County, Spotswood and others, have often made deep runs in the postseason, only to finish as the runner-up in the region to a team from that league.
“It’s so crazy," Indians freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle said. "I feel like all season, we’ve been talking about it but I didn’t realize it was actually going to happen."
Fort reversed the trend last week, earning its first regional championship since 1990. It also was just the fourth time in program history the Indians have even won a regional crown.
After reaching the VHSL Class 3 state tournament a year ago as the regional runner-up, Saturday's win was especially sweet for the Indians and their first-year head coach.
“I definitely did not expect us to sweep them," said FDHS head coach Amber Pitsenbarger, an alum of the school. "I knew it was going to be fairly even and I thought it would go to five sets. It’s huge. I wasn’t even born the last time we won a regional title, so it was awesome.”
This entire season has been historic for the Indians, who have now won 20 in a row going into the state tournament.
Fort got over the hump last postseason with a win over Rockbridge, which had been a perennial power in the area for years, in the Region 3C semifinals.
They then used that as a springboard to a pair of regular-season wins over the Wildcats this year and since August, there's never been a doubt about who the area's best team is.
“It was crazy," Indians senior setter Baylee Blalock said. "We were expecting to win [against Rustburg], excited going into it. I didn’t think we’d sweep them. The last point was crazy. It was like, ‘Wow. All this hard work finally paid off.’ Throughout the season, you condition and get mad and stuff. To see it actually pay off, it felt good.”
Blalock has made history for Fort as well, being named Region 3C Player of the Year earlier this week.
As a versatile, do-it-all weapon for the Indians, her value was recognized by the region's head coaches and that spoke volumes to just how well she's played.
“It feels really good because as setters, I think, sometimes setters don’t get as much credit because you don’t get the kill," Blalock said. "It feels great that coaches can recognize that I’m putting the ball in a good position for my hitters and it’s like I’m running the team, running the offense well. It feels great that other people see that.”
Following the victory over the Red Devils, the FDHS locker room was frantic.
For the first time in 32 years, the program had captured a regional title and they had done so with an emphatic, statement-making sweep of a perennial state power.
“We were probably the happiest I’ve seen my teammates after that game," Fort Defiance senior outside hitter Ellie Cook said. “It’s a surreal feeling. We all wanted it more than anything. We’ve worked so hard this entire season and that has been one of our goals and it’s been in our locker room the entire season. To accomplish that is exactly what we expected and we’re all just proud of each other.”
For players like Blalock and Cook, who have served as the face of the program this season, cementing their legacies with a regional title shouldn't be overlooked.
The Indians have been the area's best team at staying consistent — just look at their 20-game winning streak — but taking a break to soak in the moment is allowed, too.
“This is a great year to end on," Cook said. "This is definitely a great feeling. We’ve left our mark, left a great reputation for the Fort Defiance volleyball program."
So while it's certainly easy for Fort to stay locked in, turn its attention to its VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinal against Tunstall and move on, the Indians did take a deep breath.
What Fort is doing this year doesn't happen often, the players said, and as they aim to extend this journey a little longer, they're taking a moment to enjoy the ride that's got them here.
“Enjoy this," Pitsenbarger said. "It doesn’t happen very often and this team is very special. You’ll always be able to look up at the wall now and see that ‘22 and know that was you and that was this team. This year has been so incredible. The team has come together better than any other team we’ve ever had.”
