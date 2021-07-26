It's the shortest turnaround in Virginia High School League history.
Less than three months after the condensed 2020 season, which actually took place this past spring, teams are closer to preparing to kick off once again.
On Thursday, several teams around the area will begin preseason training camp for the 2021 season with others set to begin practice on Friday or Monday.
Last season, it was Augusta County producing the two most successful teams with Riverheads capturing its record-breaking fifth consecutive Class 1 state title while Stuarts Draft came up just short in the Class 2 championship once again.
But there was plenty of other successful teams, too, with Rockbridge County and Turner Ashby going down to the final week of the season for the Valley District regular-season title and Harrisonburg advancing back to the Region 5D playoffs.
This year's regular-season will get back to what fans are accustomed to with 10 games with eight teams advancing to their respective regional postseason.
The first week of the prep football scene begins Aug. 27 and there are a large number of intriguing headlines across the area slate that runs into November.
Let's take a look:
East Rockingham at Spotswood (Aug. 27)
The two rivals separated by less than 10 miles on Route 33 have had their fair share of back-and-forth battles since East Rockingham opened in 2010.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance (Aug. 27)
The former Valley District rivals will meet for the first time since 2018 in a non-district battle to open up the season at Alumni Field at FDHS.
John Handley at Harrisonburg (Sept. 3)
The rivalry dates back to 1922 and John Handley and Harrisonburg will battle for the Sullivan-Potts Trophy again this season after not playing this past spring.
Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro (Sept. 3)
The Cougars have won four straight in the Battle of the Ball, but the Little Giants are a team that could take a major step forward again this season.
Staunton at Page County (Sept. 10)
The two teams have only met twice in program history — a pair of Staunton wins in 2017 and 2018 — but the Panthers are a program on the rise.
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro (Sept. 10)
After both programs have gone through rough stretches in the past decade, these two teams are both on the rise and eager for improvement.
East Rockingham at Buffalo Gap (Sept. 17)
Despite meeting in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019, Buffalo Gap is still seeking its first-ever win over East Rockingham after 10 losses in a row in the series.
Page County at Luray (Sept. 17)
After defeating the Bulldogs for the first time since 2007 this past spring, Page County's success on the football field is no longer a secret around town.
Turner Ashby at East Rockingham (Sept. 24)
This matchup pins new ERHS coach Scott Turner against the school he graduated from and where former ERHS coach Donnie Coleman is now athletic director.
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood (Sept. 24)
This non-district clash has come back in recent years and should be a solid measuring stick for two programs trying to get back to the top.
Harrisonburg at Staunton (Oct. 1)
Two former Valley District powers will face off in a non-district battle in early October as Harrisonburg and Staunton face off for the first time since 2016.
Luray at Stuarts Draft (Oct. 1)
As two of the top teams annually in Region 2B, these two squads have put up some impressive battles over the years and should again in early October.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance (Oct. 8)
The annual First Responders Bowl has provided plenty of entertainment since first being introduced when the two teams met in 2015.
Broadway at Turner Ashby (Oct. 8)
It's no secret that these two teams don't like each other and the rivalry will be renewed in early October after not playing each other this past spring.
Fort Defiance at Staunton (Oct. 15)
One of the area's longest rivalries will continue and Fort Defiance is actually carrying momentum after winning back-to-back games in 2019 and 2020.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood (Oct. 15)
The Knights snapped a five-game losing streak to Spotswood this past spring and there's no doubt the Trailblazers want to get back into district contention.
Stuarts Draft at Wilson Memorial (Oct. 22)
There's plenty of familiarity between the two longtime rivalries and the Green Hornets are desperate to insert themselves into district contention this year.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby (Oct. 22)
As arguably two of the top teams in the Valley District this season, these two teams used to make up one of the fiercest rivalries in the entire area.
Clarke County at Luray (Oct. 29)
There have been plenty of postseason battles between these two top-tier programs and they could, once again, find themselves there this season.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg (Oct. 29)
As two teams expecting to contend for a Valley District crown this season, Harrisonburg and Rockbridge County can put up points in a hurry.
Stuarts Draft at Riverheads (Nov. 5)
As the two top teams in the area in recent seasons, the Gladiators have won four straight over the Cougars but both teams have earned state-wide respect.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby (Nov. 5)
These two squads played in a thriller in the regular-season finale to decide the Valley District champion this past spring and could do so again this season.
