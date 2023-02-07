FISHERSVILLE — Finn Irving was the Shenandoah District Player of the Year last season, but he’ll be the first to tell you the value the team’s three seniors brought.
Ethan Briseno, Josh Johnson, and Taylor Armstrong all graduated from last year’s team, and although Irving may have brought the most on-the-court production in the boxscore, he admitted the leadership and encouragement that trio brought to the program couldn’t be matched.
“My role has changed quite a bit,” Irving said. “I mean, I trusted those guys and loved them. We played a lot of games together. I’d kind of defer to Josh at times but this year, I have to create a little more. We’re figuring it out, though. Our guys are learning their roles and I think we are getting there. I’ve been really happy with it.”
Irving, a 6-foot-4 senior guard for Wilson Memorial, has not only grown into a more vocal leader this season.
He’s also developed his skill set and become an even more prolific scorer than he was just a season ago.
“He does what he does,” Wilson senior forward Lucas Schatz said. “He’s probably the best player in the county, best in the district. It’s fun to play with him. It’s fun to see him step into this role more as the years progressed.”
The spotlight has been on Irving since he was young, and he’s managed to live up to the hype every step of the way.
Despite going through natural struggles with different elements of his game at other points in his career, the multi-sport athlete always earned the respect of his coaches.
“He’s such a good kid, a humble kid,” WMHS head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “He kind of realizes now, ‘Oh, the attention is on me.’ I try to prepare him for that stuff in practice, putting him at a disadvantage. … We’ve learned how to play through him, and other guys are stepping up. We’re getting guys on board and when other guys are hitting shots, it opens up things for him a little better.”
That attention has been focused on Irving, a standout baseball player for the Green Hornets, and he’s had to adapt consistently.
It hasn’t slowed him, however, as he has helped Wilson stay near the top of the Shenandoah District standings and even had a game-winning off-balance jumper for a win over rival Staunton inside the historic Paul Hatcher Gymnasium in December.
Irving is averaging a team-high 18.8 points per game on 47 percent shooting while also connecting on 32 percent from 3-point range and averages 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game this year.
Last week, in a win over Augusta County rival Fort Defiance, the senior surpassed 1,000 career points.
“He’s our primary scorer,” Wilson junior guard Max Vess said. “He’s a good leader, too. He really brings everyone up. He’s always supportive of our team, even when he may not be having his best night. That’s big.”
More often than not, Irving has been at his best this year.
Although he was the district’s top player a year ago, he is the first to admit that his role has changed immensely.
And now, as the postseason nears and his final stretch of games in a Wilson Memorial uniform gets underway, the senior left no doubt that he was able to adapt accordingly.
“We all have great chemistry,” Irving said. “We’re all a bunch of jokers. But on the court, I definitely have to bring that energy and be more vocal. I’ve had to try to figure that out because I’m not super loud, right? You have to just kind of bring energy in your own way. I’ve tried to do that.”
