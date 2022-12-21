STAUNTON — With the score tied and 16 seconds left on the game clock, Wilson Memorial senior guard Finn Irving came up with one of the biggest shots of his impressive high school career.
Staunton’s defense hounded Irving on the final possession of regulation, but it wouldn’t matter as the senior drained a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to secure the Green Hornets a 50-48 win over the Storm in Shenandoah District boys basketball action inside Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“They did a great job of defending him [and] they knew where the ball was going,” Wilson Memorial head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “He’s 6-4, he’s able to shoot over guys and he just made a heck of a shot.”
The Green Hornets led by two with under a minute to go when Staunton’s Manny Chapman went to the free-throw line. He made the first, but missed the second. Andre Johnson got the rebound, put up a shot and was fouled. He then made one of two free throws to tie the game.
This led to Wilson Memorial gaining possession and eventually to Irving’s game-winning shot. He knew Staunton’s defense wouldn’t let up on him, so he just had to do what he could.
“They were all over me. I just had to step through and get the best look I could,” Irving said. “Luckily, it’s a shot I’ve practiced and it went in.”
Irving always has the confidence his shots will drop, he said, but added there’s always that little bit of doubt.
He said the shot felt good out of his hands and it dropped.
Irving said it was exciting to hit the game-winner and beat a team the caliber of Staunton. The moment ranks pretty high for him in his career — noting the only other buzzer beater he ever hit was in eighth grade.
Irving had a game-high 22 points. Hartman said the ball goes through him when it comes to their offense.
“We try to run him off of stuff every time so he can get a little cleaner looks,” Hartman said. “In games like this, you got to get your best player the ball. He took care of the ball, he made the passes when he needed to and he made the shots when he needed to.”
The Storm (6-1, 0-1 Shenandoah) dropped their first game of the season despite 14 points from Tucker Terry.
Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens gave Irving props for sinking the game-winner.
“Everybody in America knew who was putting that shot up,” Wickens said. “He’s a great player, he’s a senior, he hit a big-time shot [and] it happens.”
Despite the loss, Mickens said he was happy with his team’s effort.
Yet, he felt they could’ve played smarter in the game’s final minutes.
“We had two turnovers [when we were] up four or five that kinda hurt us a little bit,” Mickens said. “They kept battling, we gave ourselves a chance to win the game and they just ended up scoring more points than we did.”
Mickens told his team in the locker room that they’ll need to bounce back and look forward to Thursday’s game at Broadway. The Storm beat the Gobblers earlier this year 51-32.
The Green Hornets (4-3, 1-0 Shenandoah)) have their first district game and win of the season under their belts.
Yet, Hartman said he feels they’re nowhere near where they need to be at this point as his players are still trying to figure out their roles on the team.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Hartman said. “This is a big one for us, but really it’s one game. We got a long way to go [and] we get to see them again. They’ll be ready, so it’s just day by day [and] step by step. … We just try to get better every day.”
Wilson Memorial 8 14 10 18 — 50
Staunton 8 18 13 9 — 48
WILSON MEMORIAL (50) — Flesher 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Lavender 1 0-0 2, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Podgorski 0 1-2 1, Irving 1 0-0 2, Dana 0 0-0 0, Vess 2 2-2 8, Irving 11 0-1 22, Schatz 2 0-1 4, Wright 5 0-1 11, Harman 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-7 50.
STAUNTON (48) — Simms 1 1-2 4, Cabell 3 1-1 7, Stell 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Chapman 2 3-4 7, Terry 5 0-0 14, Woods 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 3, Jones 2 0-0 6, Fields 0 0-0 0, Kilgore 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 2-2 2, Vest 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Dunn 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-11 48.
3-Point Goals – Wilson Memorial 3 (Vess 2, Wright), Staunton 8 (Simms, Terry 4, Moore, Jones 2).
