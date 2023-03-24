Senior standout Finn Irving pitched a complete game, striking out 11 while giving up two runs on eight hits and zero walks as Wilson Memorial picked up its second straight win with a 5-2 non-district baseball victory over Spotswood on Thursday in Fishersville.
Irving also had an RBI single at the plate for the Green Hornets, who scored four runs across the fifth and sixth innings to pull away, while sophomore Ryan McDaniel added a two-run triple.
Wilson finished with just four hits as a team, with senior outfielder Blake Rogers registering an RBI single and senior second baseman Jalen Rowzie finishing with a hit of his own.
For the Trailblazers, who dropped their second straight non-district road game, sophomore Jackson Moyer was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and senior Heze Cross also had a pair of hits.
Moyer took the loss on the mound after giving up one run on two hits and a walk in 11 pitches to start the game before Cross came in and tossed 3.2 shutout innings with five strikeouts and a walk.
Other contributors for Spotswood included senior Trevor Shifflett, junior Nate Leslie, and sophomores Jackson Baugher and Brady Hoover, whom all finished with one hit apiece in the setback.
The Green Hornets (2-2) are back in action Monday with a non-district road rematch against Broadway. The two teams met on March 17, and the Gobblers returned with a 5-4 victory.
As for the Trailblazers (1-3), they’ll be back in action on Tuesday with a non-district contest at Waynesboro, which they previously beat 11-8 on March 16 for their only win of the season thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.