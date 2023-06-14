James Madison hosted a team camp for high school boys basketball squads across the mid-Atlantic region this week.
The event brought more than 60 teams from all over Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina to the Atlantic Union Bank Center and Godwin Hall for games and instruction from JMU coaches.
For local teams, it offered an opportunity for improvement and exposure close to home.
"It's a great opportunity for not just local teams, but schools outside the area to come to play and see different styles of athletes and different styles of coaching," Harrisonburg High head coach Don Burgess said. "It's teams we're not seeing elsewhere, so that's great."
The Blue Streaks were among a handful of local teams that took advantage of having the JMU team camp in their backyard. Spotswood, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, and Mountain View were among the local squads that played at least six games a piece.
The opportunity to play together during the summer has become crucial for high school teams, with the Virginia High School League relaxing rules on when and where public school teams can compete in the offseason and COVID-19 restrictions easing up the past two summers. That has allowed the JMU team camp to become one of the area's best places to showcase high school talent over the past couple of summers.
"It's not quite as big as we had last year," JMU head coach Mark Byington said. "Last year, we had a few more DMV teams come and this year we've got Gonzaga and some teams from that area. We also have got a couple of AAU teams and things like that, so it's been good."
The benefit of the prep programs is multi-dimensional. Teams get better playing together in a competitive environment, and coaches can give younger players a chance without jeopardizing their regular-season win-loss record.
For some teams, it's a rare opportunity to play in state-of-the-art Division I facilities.
"Any time we can support the JMU program we want to do that, but the kids also look forward to playing in this awesome arena against different teams," East Rock head coach Carey Keyes said. "We're playing teams we would never play during the season, so it's a win-win. And with the local schools ready to come out, it's good for the community to see that."
There's also the chance for exposure in front of the JMU college coaches.
"We've had eighth-graders, ninth-graders, 10th," Burgess said. "We play with anybody who can be here. I'm just pleased to play in a beautiful facility and Coach Byington and his staff does a great job to invite us local teams to play against outside competition. Coach Byington does a great job with staff. His staff members are visible to all the teams, not just the teams where they already have a kid they are recruiting."
There are also recruiting opportunities for high school players and college coaches that could pay off.
"They are there to see if somebody has younger talent, but more important, Mark and his staff do a good job of communicating with some of their buddies outside the area," Burgess said. "They are saying, 'Hey, they might not have a place for us here at James Madison, but you know what I think they could play for you.' In recruiting, you want a lot of kids, but at the end of the day you only have 12 or 13 scholarship players and you might not need a guard when you're looking for a power forward that year. This is really good in regards to the communication between college coaches."
