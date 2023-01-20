PENN LAIRD — With the Valley District lead hanging in the balance, Spotswood was victorious in a thrilling battle with Turner Ashby on Friday.
The Trailblazers and Knights were knotted up in the final seconds when SHS forward Molly Grefe intercepted a TA pass and fed it to guard Riley Joyner. The junior drilled the game-winning 3-pointer with 8.2 seconds remaining to secure a 53-50 win in girls basketball action in Penn Laird.
Spotswood was down for most of the fourth quarter after junior Kendall Simmers gave Turner Ashby its first lead of the second half with just over six minutes remaining.
The Trailblazers made pivotal defensive plays late, including Grefe's steal, that kept the game in reach and left their head coach satisfied.
Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson said he talks a lot about pressure with his team and that the key to it is pressure itself. He said Friday's game was the most pressure they've put on a team this season.
"We got up on them, chased them and got after them," Dodson said. "They started throwing the ball [because] they had to make long passes. We tried to put our slower girls up and our [faster] girls back to where they could be the stealers. We were blessed enough to get them to throw long passes and be able to make those plays."
In the final minutes, the Trailblazers were without their star player, Zoli Khalil. The Virginia Commonwealth signee fouled out with 1:53 remaining after putting up 13 points and making 8-of-12 free throws.
With Khalil out, Spotswood still pulled together and got the win. Joyner also notched 13 points in the game, followed by Alana Taylor with 10.
Dodson recalled their Feb. 17, 2021, playoff matchup at Carroll County, where they won 52-45. He said Carroll County was the best team in the state and that nearly everyone on his team contributed.
He said Friday's win was the biggest win since then in terms of everyone pitching in.
"[We] had the big dog [Khalil] taken out of the mix and [had to] find out who steps up," Dodson said. "Alana Taylor, she's never afraid of the moment. Grefe [had] two big steals and plays. … We found a way."
Joyner said it was new to them to be without Khalil as the seconds wound down, but they felt they all stepped up in their ways. She thought she was in the right place at the right time regarding her game-winning shot.
"I just got the pass at the right place, set my feet and it went in," Joyner said.
Seven different Trailblazers contributed points in the game. Joyner said getting everyone involved and sharing the wealth is really important.
"We work a lot in practice on feeding the ball to each other and just getting everyone involved," Joyner said. "It can't always be Zoli, so we just have to do what our part is in the team."
The Knights led almost the entire first quarter until the Trailblazers rallied to knot the game up in the final minute. After not scoring in the first quarter, junior Raevin Washington put up two buckets within the first minute of the second and ended the quarter with six points.
The Trailblazers took their first lead of the game with under four minutes to go in the period and led by as many as five. Sophomore Sadie Mayhew came off the bench in a big way for Spotswood, putting up six points in the frame.
Washington ended with 14 points, Brynne Gerber with 13 points, and Kendall Simmers had 11.
TA head coach Rob Lovell said they struggled with handling the ball and needed to take care of their possessions early in the game. He told his girls after the game that they could take this game and turn it into a learning experience. If they don't, it'll only make the loss worse.
"I thought our kids executed our game plan about as well as they could," Lovell said. "I was really proud of them, we had a chance [against] a tough team in their gym and a good crowd here [on Friday]. I was proud of our kids' effort."
The Trailblazers (13-3, 5-0 Valley) hold the district lead with five regular-season league games remaining. Dodson said they could only talk about regional and state titles once they win districts.
He believes the sky's the limit if they can win the Valley.
"If you can win the Valley District, it puts you in a situation that you feel like nobody else is playing what you're playing night in and night out," Dodson said. "The Valley's the best district in the state, hands down [and] I don't think anybody argues that."
Turner Ashby 8 12 18 12 — 50
Spotswood 8 15 17 13 — 53
TURNER ASHBY (50) — Knight 0 0-0 0, Simmers 3 3-4 11, Gerber 6 1-2 13, Bowen 1 0-0 2, Conley 0 0-0 0, Whetzel 0 0-0 0, E. Smith 2 0-0 4, Miller 3 0-0 6, R. Smith 0 0-0 0, Washington 6 2-2 14. Totals 21 6-8 50.
SPOTSWOOD (53) — A. Jones 0 0-0 0, Doss 2 0-2 4, Joyner 5 0-0 13, Khalil 2 8-12 13, Jones 0 0-0 0, Taylor 2 4-5 10, Mayhew 2 2-3 6, Fisher 1 0-0 3, Moats 0 0-0 0, Grefe 2 0-2 4, B. Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-24 53.
3-Point Goals – Turner Ashby 2 (Simmers 2), Spotswood 7 (Joyner 3, Khalil, Taylor 2, Fisher).
