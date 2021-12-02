BRIDGEWATER — With Fort Defiance lingering around and trying to make it a close game, Jacob Keplinger released a 3 from the right wing that banked off the backboard and into the rim.
At that moment, the Turner Ashby senior guard said he knew that it was just his night.
“I was in a rhythm,” Keplinger said. “Everything was just falling for me.”
Keplinger, a versatile 5-foot-10 guard, finished with a career-high 22 points and the Knights led from start to finish in a 68-50 non-district win over the Indians in boys basketball action at home.
Turner Ashby jumped out to a 12-0 lead with the Indians not scoring until a free throw from Landon Simmons with 2:47 left in the opening frame. The Knights led 15-1 by the end of the first quarter.
“We came out ready to play today,” Turner Ashby first-year coach Clay Harris, a Fort Defiance alum, said. “I was really proud of how we came out on the defensive end. We really got after it, got really active in our zone. We really looked to push the ball and got off to a good start there.”
The Indians couldn’t recover from their slow start as leading scorer Tyreek Veney was held scoreless until the second half. Fort cut the deficit to 10 in the fourth, but TA responded with an 18-3 run that gave the Knights their biggest lead of the night at 25 and set off a raucous celebration at home.
“One of the things I was worried about coming into the season, especially starting on the road for two games, is getting back to playing games with people in the gym,” said Indians coach Brandon Fulk, whose team has now lost back-to-back games. “That’s definitely impacted us a bit. TA was really sharp. They had shots fall early and we didn’t. It took us a long time to get a rhythm.”
Keplinger led the Knights (2-0) with 22 points while Garret Spruhan had 14 and Trent Kiser added 10. Freshman Beau Baylor finished with 10 for TA in the victory while Adam Bass had six points.
“One of the things I like about them is they have two really confident ball handlers,” Fulk said. “They can shoot from all five positions on the floor. That’s not an ideal thing for us. I like they’re depth.”
Veney had 15 second-half points for Fort (0-2) while Kaden Johnson finished with 14 in the loss.
“Physically, I couldn’t ask for much more,” Fulk said. “Mentally, we’re just not a real smart basketball team. There are things easy to fix. Our issues are between the ears.”
The Indians, who are the reigning Shenandoah District champions, will still be a playoff contender.
But on Thursday, in front of his home crowd, it was Keplinger’s night to shine.
“We’ve got a bunch of playmakers,” Keplinger said. “We all push the ball, all play together.”
Fort Defiance 1 15 20 14 — 50
Turner Ashby 15 18 13 22 —68
FORT DEFIANCE (50) — Simmons 1 1-2 3, Johnson 4 5-8 14, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Garber 3 0-0 7, Veney 6 0-0 15, Liskey 0 2-2 2, Bruce 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 4 1-2 9. Totals 18 9-14 50.
TURNER ASHBY (68) — Quintanilla 0 0-0 0, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Gerber 1 2-2 4, Keplinger 8 3-5 22, Bass 2 0-0 6, Baylor 4, 1-2 10, Lyons 0 0-0 0, Kiser 4 2-3 12, Spruhan 6 0-0 14, Miller 0 0-0 0, Bravo 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-14 68.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 7 (Johnson 3, Veney 3, Garber), Turner Ashby 10 (Keplinger 3, Bass 2, Kiser 2, Spruhan 2, Baylor)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.