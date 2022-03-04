Penn Laird — It wasn’t until Zoli Khalil headed toward the bench with 2.3 seconds remaining on the clock and the Spotswood crowd erupted behind her that she realized what had happened.
“I was shocked,” Khalil said. “I didn’t know at all.”
As the 6-foot junior guard stepped toward the bench, she was embraced with a hug by Trailblazers head coach Chris Dodson and a quick high-five from assistant D.J. Johnson before she sat down.
In the game’s biggest moment, Khalil shined and showcased exactly why she’s garnered interest from a large number of Division I programs as she erupted for a career-high 42 points, including the last 20 of the game for the home team. and 11 rebounds in Spotswood’s 66-58 win over Staunton River in the Virginia High School League girls basketball quarterfinals in Penn Laird on Friday.
“They’re a really good team but, physically, they didn’t have anyone to check Zoli,” SHS coach Chris Dodson said. “She’s such a physical player. You have a choice whether to get out of way or foul.”
When Emily Creasey scored down low to give the Golden Eagles a 49-47 lead with just over six minutes remaining, all the momentum appeared to have swung in favor of the Region 3D runner-up.
But that’s when Khalil took over, scoring the next 20 points for the Trailblazers, including a 13-for-16 effort at the free throw line. Each time Staunton River got close to taking the lead, Khalil responded by weaving her way to the basket and forcing opposing players to send her to the charity stripe.
“When we struggle, we know we can look for Zoli,” Spotswood point guard Madison Doss said.
The surprise postseason now continues for the Trailblazers (18-7), who have won eight in a a row, as they prepare to face Carroll County – a 106-61 winner over Fort Defiance in another VHSL Class 3 quarterfinal Friday — in the semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m. back home in Penn Laird.
“It’s very special,” Khalil said. “Now we want to get to [the state championship.] That’s next.”
The two teams have met twice with Carroll winning both matchups, but Spotswood is a different team now with a roster that has matured and grown in front of Dodson’s eyes this season.
“You always think it can happen,” Dodson said. “That’s the great part about being here and playing under those six banners. … You know the dream is a reality. That means a whole lot. We know it’s a possibility here. These kids know that we can do that here and have watched us to it here.”
Staunton River 12 15 14 17 — 58
Spotswood 16 12 17 21 — 66
