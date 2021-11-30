From Spotswood guard Abby Branner to the Turner Ashby quartet of Addie Riner, Becca Shiflet, Alyssa Swartley and Gracie Moyers, the Valley District girls basketball scene was loaded a year ago.
The result was Branner helping to guide the Trailblazers to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship, where they fell short to George Mason, while the Knights reached the Region 3C semifinals. The two teams split the regular-season series with Branner missing TA’s win.
But despite all that was lost from the district, there’s still a solid assortment of talent returning.
Most notably, Spotswood junior guard Zoli Khali, who holds multiple Division I offers and made plenty of big-time plays of her own during last year’s run, is expected to emerge as the area’s best player.
Khalil will take on a new responsibility this season as the face of the Trailblazers and with a young roster that features just nine total players, she’ll feel the pressure of being the face of the SHS program from the start of the year.
The Knights bring back one starter in senior forward Leah Kiracofe, who has not only built a reputation as a tenacious defender and versatile scorer but one of TA’s best overall student-athletes and a big-time leader in the locker room.
Toss in a prolific scorer in Emma Bacon at Broadway along with her freshman teammate Wren Wheeler, who has opened eyes early this year, along with the return of Mariah Cain, a one-time Radford commit, to Harrisonburg and the district race could be one filled with intrigue and interest this year after an odd COVID-19 season.
On paper, with the return of Khalil and Brooke Morris, the Trailblazers are the favorites.
"It's the toughest schedule I've had in quite some time," SHS coach Chris Dodson said. "So, I think we will learn some great lessons during the season and by the time playoffs arrive, we could be a handful to deal with."
But the wiggle room between Spotswood and the rest of the district will be interesting to watch as teams around the Valley continue to do what they can to get closer to one of the state’s best squads.
At times last year, youngsters Raevin Washington, Brynne Gerber, Kendall Simmers and Adeline Sajko shined off the bench for TA. Now, they’re sophomores and taking on an even bigger role.
For Broadway, a unique combination of experience and youth give coach Jeremy Fulk optimism.
"We expect to compete in the district at a high level," Gobblers first-year coach Jeremy Fulk said.
And in Harrisonburg, Cain’s fellow seniors form a solid core that should be able to contend.
"We’re striving to be Valley District Champs and make a deep run in the postseason," Blue Streaks second-year coach Tracy Harding said.
The district has been dominated by Spotswood for quite some time now and could be again.
But other area teams are improving and a surprise contender may emerge by season’s end.
"Our players have worked extremely hard in the offseason and we think that will pay off for us in the upcoming season," TA veteran coach Rob Lovell said.
