It wasn’t much of a shocker, but Spotswood wing Zoli Khalil has racked up another honor.
The 6-foot-1 versatile senior wing for the Trailblazers, a VCU signee, was named the Valley District Girls Basketball Player of the Year last week, the league announced.
Khalil, the defending Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year, earned the honor for a second straight year after leading the league champions in scoring and rebounding despite facing double teams throughout a majority of the regular season.
Trailblazers head coach Chris Dodson, meanwhile, was the league’s Coach of the Year.
Khalil was joined on the All-Valley District first team by teammates Madison Doss, a sophomore point guard, and Alana Taylor, a standout guard who has been electric.
Other first-team honorees included Turner Ashby’s Raevin Washington, a junior forward, Brynne Gerber, another junior forward, and Kendall Simmers, a speedy junior guard that led the league in steals and is one of the top softball talents in the area.
Broadway sophomore Wren Wheeler and senior Lily Gatesman were the other two first-team selections after guiding the Gobblers to their first regional playoff win since 2017.
The all-district second team consisted of Spotswood junior forward Molly Grefe, along with TA freshman standout Maisy Miller and junior guard Samantha Whetzel.
Also earning a second-team spot was Broadway juniors Maya Bacon and Lexi Dingus, BHS senior Lindsey Wimer and Rockbridge County’s low-post duo of Maddie Dahl, a junior multi-sport standout, and Lola Mulitalo, a freshman with a bright future.
