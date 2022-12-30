PENN LAIRD — After a difficult loss to Briar Woods the day before, Spotswood redeemed itself with a decisive win on Thursday.
In a unique father-daughter coaching matchup, SHS head Chris Dodson and the Trailblazers defeated his daughter, Tuscarora head coach Tayler Dodson, and the Huskies 59-42 in girls basketball action in Penn Laird on day two of the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic.
Tuscarora led by 10 at the end of the first quarter,but the Trailblazers found life in the second quarter and never looked back — outscoring the Huskies 53-26 over the next three quarters.
Chris Dodson said the hardest part about being a high school coach is that his girls have to believe in themselves. With young players, they often wait for something good to happen.
Once the Trailblazers turned things around in the second quarter, their energy increased. Chris Dodson said he emphasizes setting a solid foundation in games and to focus on one play at a time.
“There was a whole confidence change in that second quarter,” Chris Dodson said. “We just made one play after another and shifted back into it, then had the big third [quarter].”
The Blazers fell to Briar Woods 55-44 the day prior. Chris said it was crazy at how his team made the turnaround and that they knew this game was special to him because they were playing against his daughter’s team.
“Win or loss, it would’ve been a special night,” Chris Dodson said. “They approached it a little differently, we talked a lot about energy.”
That energy was certainly on display in the second. Virginia Commonwealth signee Zoli Khalil went to work and put up seven points in the frame. The hosts netted three 3-pointers, including one from Riley Joyner that tied the game.
Khalil notched a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. After going down in the first, she said it was good to know that her team never gives up.
“People hit big shots and a bunch of people stepped up defensively,” Khalil said. “Riley, [Madison] playing defense [and] a bunch of people stepped up.”
Joyner tallied 13 points in the game and three shots from beyond the arc. She said the energy was different in this game knowing it was the Dodson-Dodson battle.
“It was a big game for us with a good atmosphere,” Joyner said. “Our bench was really excited, so we were just ready to go right off the bat.”
For Tayler Dodson, she was a little disappointed in her team’s performance and felt they stopped playing defense in the second half.
A former Spotswood basketball standout herself, Tayler Dodson said it was a fun experience to play against her dad’s team.
“I think it’s always cool to play in front of where you grew up playing,” Tayler said. “That’s exciting [and] playing against your dad is always exciting.”
Tayler Dodson said they had both seen each other play enough that they knew what to expect. Leading up to Thursday, she said the conversations about the game were fun and playful back-and-forth.
To return to her alma mater where she once played under her dad’s wing, Tayler Dodson said it all came full circle on Thursday.
“I think that was what was expected of this game,” Tayler said. “You played here, you [were] coached under him [and] I run some of his sets. That’s what people came back [for] that haven’t been to games in years, to watch that. It was a fun experience.”
Prior to the game, Chris Dodson took a picture of the scorebook that read “Dodson Versus Dodson.” He noted he also met Tayler Dodson's mom at Spotswood, who also played basketball for the Blazers.
Tayler Dodson grew up playing in the same gym they played in on Thursday. Chris Dodson said any father wants to see their kid grow up and be happy in their lives.
He said Tayler Dodson not only followed in his footsteps of coaching, but also in teaching.
“We got a chance to do something that most fathers and daughters don’t ever get a chance to do, is to go against each other,” Chris said. “We had fun with it, I hid all of her scouting reports today so she couldn’t find them at my house. We’ll go home and argue a little bit about it and have fun. It’s a special day and it meant a lot to me tonight.”
Tuscarora 16 9 5 12 — 42
Spotswood 6 20 15 18 — 59
TUSCARORA (42) — Morris 2 1-2 5, Middleton 9 0-2 19, Owusu 1 0-0 3, Worley 1 2-2 5, Stelle 0 0-0 0, Carrigan 2 0-0 4, Rivera-Jones 0 0-0 0, Scheivert 1 2-2 4, Hahn 1 0-0 2, Szebalskie 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-8 42.
SPOTSWOOD (59) — Jones 0 0-0 0, Doss 3 0-0 6, Joyner 5 0-0 13, Khalil 10 1-5 21, Jones 3 0-0 6, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Mayhew 0 1-2 1, Fisher 0 0-1 0, Morris 2 2-2 7, Moats 0 0-0 0, Grefe 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-10 59.
3-Point Goals – Tuscarora 3 (Middleton, Owusu, Worley), Spotswood 5 (Joyner 3, Taylor, Morris).
