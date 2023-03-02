A couple of local athletes were named to the Region 3C girls basketball first team.
Zoli Khalil, the standout wing for Spotswood and a VCU signee, earned first-team honors after guiding the Trailblazers to a runner-up finish in the region this season.
Raevin Washington, the 6-foot-4 junior forward for Turner Ashby, also earned a first-team spot after showcasing her versatility on both sides of the ball throughout the year.
The all-region second team was filled with locals, including Broadway sophomore standout Wren Wheeler, the SHS duo of sophomore point guard Madison Doss and freshman guard Alana Taylor, Wilson Memorial’s CC Robinson, the Shenandoah District Player of the Year, Turner Ashby multi-sport standout junior Kendall Simmers and Fort Defiance junior guard Trinity Hedrick, who filled it up in a hurry this season.
