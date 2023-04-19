Sophomore standout Lydia Kimmell delivered both goals as Waynesboro defeated Shenandoah District girls soccer rival Fort Defiance on Tuesday in a low-scoring contest at WHS.
Junior Lydia Pickering had an assist for the Little Giants.
Waynesboro (5-2, 2-0-1) has now won back-to-back games and returns to action Friday at district opponent Riverheads, while the Indians (2-5-2, 0-2-1) will host Staunton that night at Alumni Field.
