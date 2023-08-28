King William High School, located about 30 miles northeast of downtown Richmond, isn’t exactly in the neighborhood for Shenandoah Valley high schools.
Yet King William, which opened the season Friday with a 7-6 victory at Stuarts Draft, is on the schedule of multiple local schools this fall.
The Cavaliers follow up the trip to Draft with a visit to Clarke County this Friday. In all, KWHS faces four Shenandoah Valley area teams before the end of September. The Cavs also travel to Strasburg and will play host to Central this season.
But Class 2 King William will play just two teams in its own Tidewater District this season.
“A lot of those schools won’t play us,” King William head coach Scott Moore said. “They are all [Class 1] schools. We’re a lot different then they are. We have a lot more students and they just opted not to play us.”
King William’s district schedule consists of West Point and King & Queen Central, while the Cavaliers will play eight non-district games before late October. Half of those are against Shenandoah Valley teams in Region 2B.
It makes for a lot of travel and a loss of some natural rivals.
But for King William, the bright side is preparing for what could be possible playoff previews.
The Cavaliers advanced to the regional final last season and won a state championship the year before, and King William often meets a Valley team somewhere along the way on a deep playoff run.
Moore said Draft, Clarke County, Central, and Strasburg should all be strong tests for his squad early in the season.
“They are all perennial playoff teams,” Moore said of the Valley quartet. “We want to be battle tested by December. Now, we rolled the dice on this. The whole thing could backfire and we don’t win enough to make the playoffs. But we wanted to be battle tested. We’ve got some Division 3 and Division 4 teams on there too.”
Scheduling this season proved challenging for teams other than King William.
Stuarts Draft was just a few weeks away from the start of the season before securing its 10th game, one that sees the Cougars travel all the way to Surry County this Friday, a 160-mile trip.
“All that wanted to play us was 4 and 5A teams,” Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “It just so happened our AD and their AD worked something out. Our kids deserved to play 10 games so I’m glad we got that done.”
