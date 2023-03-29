Freshman forward Ayden VanHorn, senior Daniel Hernandez, and junior defender YanCarlos Requeno scored one goal apiece as Turner Ashby earned a 3-1 non-district win at Wilson Memorial on Tuesday, avenging a loss earlier this season.
"It's really good to get the win and carry it on into next week," TA sophomore forward Connor Sullivan said. "We were clinically and physically better than the last time we played them."
Sullivan had two assists for the Knights, while sophomore forward Gian Cavazos had another. Isaac Arenas, a sophomore goalkeeper, posted four saves for TA.
"The lads played a great match tonight," Knights head coach Luke Davies said. "They executed in front of the net when it counted and put the finishing touches on a great team display."
The Knights (3-2) are back in action Monday at home against Waynesboro, while the Green Hornets (1-3) will travel to Staunton to begin Shenandoah District play on Tuesday.
