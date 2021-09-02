BRIDGEWATER — It's no coincidence or any sort of unlucky draw.
“We scheduled this game for a reason," Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said.
When the Knights take on Brookville tonight at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater, it'll be a heavyweight battle between two of the top teams in Region 3C this season.
And, according to their coaches, that's exactly what they had in mind.
“These games have been by design," said the fifth-year TA coach Fraser. "We need to find out where we are and what we need to work on, where our weaknesses are and how we can build on our strengths as well.”
The last time Turner Ashby took on an opponent of this caliber was in the Region 3C quarterfinal in 2019, when it fell to Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg.
A large chunk of this year's senior class for the Knights played a key role on that team as sophomores and are using that experience to prepare for the Bees.
“They understand all of that stuff that comes with a game like this," Fraser said. "I don’t think our older kids especially are intimidated by anybody. We just have to take care of the little things. It’s going to be a heavyweight fight. We have to hang in there and take their blows and deliver our own. We’re all excited.”
Brookville certainly will pose its challenges after going 6-0 in the condensed season before bowing out in the opening round of the regional playoffs.
The Bees, led by quarterback and reigning Seminole District Player of the Year Drake McDaniel, opened the season with an impressive win over Patrick Henry.
“I’ve been proud of the younger guys stepping it up," Brookville third-year coach Jonathan Meeks said. "We are blessed to have three really good running backs. I have an outstanding quarterback, good receiving crew. We’ve always had skill here at Brookville. This year, what stands out the most to me is our offensive line. Several of these guys have been starting since their freshman year. I think that’s where we’ve made the biggest leap this season.”
Brookville is no stranger to playing big-time opponents in the Seminole District. Heritage-Lynchburg and LCA are both among the perennial playoff powers in the league and the Bees are an established postseason contender themselves.
“We’re looking forward to playing [at Turner Ashby]," Meeks said. "We thought it was a great matchup and that’s why we agreed to play them. They fly around on film. Their linebackers are solid. It’s overly impressive linebacker play and they’ve got guys up front that are getting the job done. They made things look pretty easy in the opener. Overall, I think they’re a well-balanced team. They’ve got some misdirection on offense. It’s not something you see every day.”
When Meeks looks at the Knights, he said he sees a playoff team as well.
“We’re coming up there and playing a team that’s going to be in the playoffs," Meeks said. "I have no doubt after the film I watched. Turner Ashby is a playoff team. You never know. We could have to play them again. This could be round one of two. It’s a good measuring stick. It’s two playoff-caliber teams going at it early. Obviously, there will be mistakes. Honestly, I think it comes down to which team can execute. We’re excited about having a test against this quality of a team so early to see where we stand.”
The winner of this game will get some early-season momentum, but the loser certainly isn't putting a pin in its goals and aspirations for the season.
Tonight's contest is a chance for both teams to see where they stack up early. And that's exactly how both Fraser and Meeks are viewing it.
“Honestly, our biggest challenge is going to be mentally," Fraser said. "Our coaches really feel like we can play with them. We hope our confidence has gotten to the point where it’s another game. We have good players, they have good players. It’s going to be a good matchup. We feel good about it. They’ve got some really good players, but we’ve got some really good players, too,"
