Stuck in a three-game losing streak and just now starting to see his full roster return to the court, Rob Lovell insisted that his confidence in his team hasn’t wavered in the past few weeks.
In fact, if anything, his belief in his squad may have grew after the recent adversity it faced.
“We've certainly had our share of disruptions since the first of the year with weather-related postponements and COVID issues — both with our players and with some opponents,” the veteran Turner Ashby girls basketball coach said. “It's certainly not an ideal situation, but it's one that a lot of teams are facing. Our kids are doing a great job of dealing with all they've faced this season.”
As the Knights prepare to take on rival Spotswood on Friday at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater in a big-time Valley District girls basketball showdown, both teams have dealt with less-than-ideal circumstances.
Perhaps it’s the new normal for high school athletics these days — last-minute changes and shorthanded rosters nightly — as the world continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that doesn’t make it any easier and the Knights have been hit hard in recent weeks.
It started with standout forwards Raevin Washington, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, and Leah Kiracofe, a 5-foot-9 senior, that is the heart and soul of the team, missing extended time for various reasons.
Kiracofe leads the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game while also grabbing 8.7 boards and 1.7 steals per contest. Washington averaged 13.1 points, 14.5 rebounds and 7.3 blocks per game.
Without the two standout players, the Knights (7-4, 0-2 Valley) went on a three-game losing streak that included back-to-back upset losses at the hands of Harrisonburg and Broadway in Valley District play. Kiracofe returned in the loss to the experienced Blue Streaks, but Washington remained sidelined and her absence was felt.
“With Raevin and Leah both being out, we've had a number of players take on new roles,” Lovell said about his underclassmen. “Kendall Simmers has really stepped up in her role as a scorer for us and Samantha Whetzel has done a tremendous job all year on both ends of the court. And I'm hopeful that we've developed some depth that will pay off for us as we get into February.”
Similar to Lovell, Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson is simply trying to build depth on his own squad.
Zoli Khali, a junior guard, has been as good as advertised with several big scoring nights for Spotswood, but the young roster around her is still adjusting to the speed of the game this year. Khalil has multiple 30-plus point games and is averaging 23.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.5 steals per contest.
“With so much youth in the program, we decided to challenge them with a competitive schedule and it has really magnified our weaknesses and allowed us to work on them,” Dodson said.
In district play, the Trailblazers (7-6, 2-0 Valley) have earned a pair of blowout wins but the development of freshmen Riley Joyner (5.1 ppg) and Madison Doss (8.2 ppg, 2.2 apg), along with the continued support of upperclassmen such as Brooke Morris (8.2 ppg), 2.2 apg) and Kailee Good (5.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg) is key to the team’s long-term outlook.
“Zoli came into the program with [former Spotswood standouts] Stephanie [Ouderkirk] and MacKenzie [Freeze] and learned how they handled her and the other younger players,” Dodson said. “She has really been patient and nurtured the younger players and helped instill confidence.”
Lovell has seen the emergence of Simmers (12.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 4.1 spg), Whetzel (4.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.5 spg), Brynne Gerber (10.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.1 spg), Adeline Sajko (5.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.4 spg) and others as a good thing. And while he’ll certainly have his hands full with slowing down Khalil, he knows other young Spotswood players are capable of making noise Friday, too.
“Containing Khalil is obviously a big key, but Spotswood has a number of other players who look to me like they're gaining more confidence as the season progresses,” Lovell said. “So, we can't make the mistake of ignoring the players around her. For us, the keys are what they always are against Spotswood — we have to take care of the basketball and limit our turnovers and we have to play well as a team defensively.”
The growing confidence Lovell has in his team, despite recent setbacks, is similar to Dodson's with his.
"TA is always so prepared and Rob does a great job of making adjustments, so the key is eliminating unforced turnovers and boxing out on defense," Dodson said. "TA provides a matchup that's hard to deal with inside. Leah's got one of the highest motors in [Class 3] and is relentless on the offensive boards and Raeven's size is something that affects so much of the game on either end. We have got to mix up looks and keep them off guard.”
Both the Trailblazers and Knights are learning on the fly, in a sense, with young teams this season. Whoever comes along more quickly will ultimately have the best shot at making a deep postseason run.
And with Friday's showdown in Bridgewater, both teams have a shot at taking another step forward.
“I always look forward to a TA game as its one of the most storied programs in the Valley and always a game to remember,” Dodson said.
