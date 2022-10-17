The latest Virginia High School League football power ratings were released Monday.
In Region 3C, a pair of Seminole District teams in Liberty Christian Academy (30.29) and Heritage-Lynchburg (26.00) remain in the top two spots, but unbeaten Staunton (24.29) has moved up to No. 3.
Brookville (22.85), another Seminole squad, is the fourth position in that region while the next three spots are occupied by local teams in Turner Ashby (22.14), Spotswood (21.71) and Wilson Memorial (21.14).
Currently, Rustburg has the eighth, and final, playoff spot in Region 3C with a rating of 19.43, but Fort Defiance (16.71), Rockbridge County (16.14) and Broadway (15.14) are all knocking on the door.
Waynesboro moved up to 12th in Region 3C with a rating of 14.42 after earnings its first win of the year.
Region 2B, meanwhile, remains competitive and Luray (24.86), despite suffering its first loss of the season last week, remains in the top spot ahead of Strasburg (23.43), Central (23.00) and Clarke County (21.86).
Buckingham County (21.86) is actually tied with Clarke for the fourth spot, which would earn a first-round home game, while Stuarts Draft (20.43) remains in sixth and East Rockingham (19.75) is in seventh.
Madison County (17.43) currently sits comfortably in the eighth spot in Region 2B, but Page County (14.86) looks to close the margin a bit and keep its postseason hopes alive this week against Mountain View (10.60).
As for Region 1B, Riverheads (22.67) used a big win over Wilson to move into the top spot ahead of Central Lunenburg (22.23) while Buffalo Gap (18.00), despite two straight losses, remains in the No. 3 spot.
Harrisonburg (16.14) remains last in Region 5D with a winless 0-7 record.
